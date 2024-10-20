News
Diana Penty What's Your Secret?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 20, 2024 11:47 IST
Does Diana Penty get an adequate breather between fashion weeks? Or maybe she moves about on a private aircraft?

Hardly a few days ago she was in New Delhi doing her ramp numbers for Romaa at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI there.

Saturday, looking as fresh as a daisy, Diana did a Rajasthani kanya walk in a totally trad Gopi Vaid outfit for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Diana what's your secret? What keeps you glowing?

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Jhilmil was the name of the collection. It means twinkling or shimmering or sparkling like a phuljhari.

Dianaji was every inch jhilmil in this Diwali-ready lehenga-choli. Right? 

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Her joyous little twirl, that had the tassels (latkans) go dizzily a-spinning, must have made an army of hearts go pitter-patter at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, Saturday.   

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Black is a inspired choice for a Diwali party. Don this midnight rang getup to go play tash and maybe you will come home with lotsa winnings.

That lamba choti made for a super fashion accessory. Go out and get yours today.

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

In a lovely, buttery shade of yellow, she is wearing more mirrors than Sheesh Mahal.

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

These pastel sari-ised lehengas -- or you could call them lehenga-ised saris -- with mirror-endowed cholis truly say Shubh Deepavali.

Diana Penty walks for Gopi Vaid at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Give it up for Gopi Vaid and her jhilmil sitaras!

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
