Diana Penty What's Your Secret?

Does Diana Penty get an adequate breather between fashion weeks? Or maybe she moves about on a private aircraft?

Hardly a few days ago she was in New Delhi doing her ramp numbers for Romaa at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI there.

Saturday, looking as fresh as a daisy, Diana did a Rajasthani kanya walk in a totally trad Gopi Vaid outfit for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024.

Diana what's your secret? What keeps you glowing?

Jhilmil was the name of the collection. It means twinkling or shimmering or sparkling like a phuljhari.

Dianaji was every inch jhilmil in this Diwali-ready lehenga-choli. Right?

Her joyous little twirl, that had the tassels (latkans) go dizzily a-spinning, must have made an army of hearts go pitter-patter at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, Saturday.

Black is a inspired choice for a Diwali party. Don this midnight rang getup to go play tash and maybe you will come home with lotsa winnings.

That lamba choti made for a super fashion accessory. Go out and get yours today.

In a lovely, buttery shade of yellow, she is wearing more mirrors than Sheesh Mahal.

These pastel sari-ised lehengas -- or you could call them lehenga-ised saris -- with mirror-endowed cholis truly say Shubh Deepavali.

Give it up for Gopi Vaid and her jhilmil sitaras!

