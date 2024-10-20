News
Home  » Get Ahead » Pavail Ka Yeh Nazar

Pavail Ka Yeh Nazar

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 20, 2024 14:30 IST
After playing the romantic lead in many a production, Dilli actor Pavail Gulati decided to essay the role of Dracula on the ramp for Whistling Woods, at the BT Fashion Week in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Or maybe he resembles Batman more?

But kafee dramatic he does look.

We last saw Pavail in I Love You with Rakul Preet Singh in 2023. This year he's set, unusually, to play a boxer in a coming film and in 2025 we'll watch him in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The ruffles suit him and lend him a dashing phantomesque air.

Incidentally Pavail is one of the first graduates of Whistling Woods

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Do you know that this gent, if he had wanted to, could have taken off dancing down the ramp in his deadly black costume? He trained as a dancer under Shiamak Davar.   

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Latest news in the couture world was that the emo fashion cult was back. This outfit fits in with that Gothmania.

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Hmmm... We are lost for words.

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Right in time for Halloween. Headless maiden in yards of pumpkin-ish orange.

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Cascading curves to accentuate curves. It's ultra modern with Grecian lines. Wow!

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Fifty Shades of Grey? Five at least! The corona-ish wings are hard to digest.

Pavail Gulati for Whistling Woods at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Whistling Woods' venerable founder-director/producer Subhash Ghai with his institute's alumni on the runway in an intriguing updated men's Bengali costume.

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
