Pavail Ka Yeh Nazar

After playing the romantic lead in many a production, Dilli actor Pavail Gulati decided to essay the role of Dracula on the ramp for Whistling Woods, at the BT Fashion Week in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Or maybe he resembles Batman more?

But kafee dramatic he does look.

We last saw Pavail in I Love You with Rakul Preet Singh in 2023. This year he's set, unusually, to play a boxer in a coming film and in 2025 we'll watch him in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor.

The ruffles suit him and lend him a dashing phantomesque air.

Incidentally Pavail is one of the first graduates of Whistling Woods

Do you know that this gent, if he had wanted to, could have taken off dancing down the ramp in his deadly black costume? He trained as a dancer under Shiamak Davar.

Latest news in the couture world was that the emo fashion cult was back. This outfit fits in with that Gothmania.

Hmmm... We are lost for words.

Right in time for Halloween. Headless maiden in yards of pumpkin-ish orange.

Cascading curves to accentuate curves. It's ultra modern with Grecian lines. Wow!

Fifty Shades of Grey? Five at least! The corona-ish wings are hard to digest.

Whistling Woods' venerable founder-director/producer Subhash Ghai with his institute's alumni on the runway in an intriguing updated men's Bengali costume.

