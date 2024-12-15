Head continues to torment India

IMAGE: Travis Head has been a thorn in India's side, hitting three centuries and two fifties in his last seven innings against them. Photograph: ICC/X

Travis Head struck his second successive century against India, continuing his exceptional run of form, on Day 2 of the third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

The left-hander smashed a brilliant 152 from 160 balls, with 18 fours, to put Australia firmly in control on the second day. Steven Smith also returned to form, with his first century in 25 innings, scoring a composed 101.



Head has been a thorn in India's side, hitting three centuries and two fifties in his last seven innings against them, with scores of 90, 163, 18, 11, 89, 140 and 152.



He has proved to be the difference in the big games including the ICC World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final last year and the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.



In Adelaide, Head slammed a blistering 140 from 141 balls to power Australia to an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the second Test in Adelaide, having earlier scored 89 in the series opener in Perth.



Head boasts of a superb record against India, with 1107 runs in 13 Tests, at an average of 52, with three centuries and four fifties.



He also bagged another unique record to his name, becoming the first batter to bag a King Pair and century at a venue in the same calendar year.

After being dismissed for golden ducks twice against the West Indies at The Gabba earlier this year, he redeemed himself with this magnificent knock against India.



