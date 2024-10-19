News
How Mannara And Jason Set The Ramp On Fire

How Mannara And Jason Set The Ramp On Fire

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 19, 2024 17:49 IST
It's not just Priyanka Chopra who is enjoying the spotlight in Mumbai, these last few days as she tackles a 'full calendar' of work, meeting friends and parivar and great meals.

PeeCee's cousin Mannara Chopra -- remember her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17? -- was the showstopper for designer Vishal Kapoor's latest collection.

Mannara's bold look at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 is worth a dekko!

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mannara ek-dum sizzled in a busy, busy pink dress (even if it looks red) that was a jumble of floral cutout designs, lace, a cape, a cummerbund and featured a daaaaaring neckline. 

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The dress also owned an OTT cape-jacket that looked quite unnecessary, but Mannara flaunted it oh-so-beautifully with her natural ada revealing just the right amount of beautiful skin!  

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Talking about ada... In case you were wondering why Mumbai's temperature is soaring unexpectedly, Jason Shah's showstopping entry at the fashion week explains much. Phew.  

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The Man In Red: The British actor and fitness model bared his abs in black chamkeela pants and a red jacket with pink feathers. If it wasn't for Jason, one would have instantly dismissed this outfit as hideous. Who knew men could look so macho in red satin, black sequins and feathers.

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The entire collection was slightly wild with its mismatch of colours, intriguing cuts and unusual blend of prints and fabrics.

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

One of the participants, who walked for the designer, happened to trip on the runway. But no matter. It seemed to go with the mood of fun. And she took it in her stride.

Mannara Chopra walks for designer Vishal Kapoor at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The collection took us back to Paris in the 1880s when Moulin Rouge cabaret began. What luck if fashion rewinds 150 years and we can wear ruffles and bustles!

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
