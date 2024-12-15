News
PIX: Australia rebuild after Bumrah's twin strikes

PIX: Australia rebuild after Bumrah's twin strikes

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 08:24 IST
Images from Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extended his dominance over the Australian openers before Nitish Reddy got into the act to leave the visitors at 104/3 at lunch on Day 3 of the third Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Despite the pressure exerted by the Indian pacers, Australia were able to muster 76 runs in the session Steven Smith (25) and Travis Head (20) unbeaten at the break.

With the majority of day one lost due to rain, play started half an hour earlier than scheduled time and it did not take long for Bumrah to strike the early blow on Day 2.

Resuming at 28 for no loss, Australia lost Usman Khawaja (21 off 54) in the fourth over of the day when Bumrah had him caught behind with a ball that straightened slightly to take a faint outside edge. It was the third time Bumrah had got rid of the left-handed opener in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja for the third time in the series. Photograph: BCCI/X

In his next over, Bumrah sent back Nathan McSweeney (9 off 49) for the fourth time in three Tests, drawing a thick outside edge from an angle that travelled fast to Virat Kohli at second slip.

India were able to maintain pressure after the early breakthroughs with under pressure Steve Smith (25 not out off 68 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (12 off 55) looking to occupy the crease.

Smith, batting with a different stance for the third time in as many games with the return of his trademark exaggerated shuffle, was tested by the Indian pacers repeatedly as they tried to target his stumps.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj did a pose a few questions to both Smith and Labuschagne but could not get the desired results.

Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI/X

Reddy, who got the ball to swing, ended Labuschagne's vigil in the 34th over of the innings. The India all-rounder drew the Australian number three to drive off a full ball and Labuschagne took the bait only to be caught by Kohli at second slip, leaving Australia at 75/3.

Two overs later, there was a major scare in the Indian camp as Siraj walked off the field after feeling discomfort in his left leg in the middle of his over. He was seen holding his left knee but returned to the field much to India's relief.

Akash Deep appeals

IMAGE: India pacer Akash Deep appeals. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

The injury scare came after Siraj and Labuschagne shared a light moment as the Indian pacer walked towards the batter to swap the bails only for them to be swapped back.

 

The runs started flowing with in-form Travis Head (20 not out) joining Smith in the middle. His cover drive off Bumrah was easily the shot of the morning.

Source: PTI
