Does Sana Need A Kala Tikka?

Televison actor Sana Makbul aka Diva Sana, who recently won Season 3 of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is making the right waves.

She would effortlessly switch from her comfy and trendy athleisure to sparkly gowns for special episodes on the show. Sana's versatile outfits were an instant hit.

Her latest appearance at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, in Mumbai, was simply stunning!

Attired in a fiercely-embellished black lehenga, statuesque Sana looked like an absolute pataka, ready to light up the festive season, as she turned showstopper for V Bridals by designer Varshha.

Baring her back, she posed and how... Seeti! Her perfectly co-ordinated earrings and braided updo complemented her runway look.

The designer's line featured cocktail dresses with neverending slits and structured accents, like this frothy, scrumptious pink number that's a fairy tale dream come true.

These butterfly wings-inspired choli, that had precarious wardrobe malfunction potential, piqued our interest. How did it sit so securely?

Billowing balloon sleeves are here to slay... erm, stay!

So are feathered hems. Don't they look fetching!

The designer and her pretty muses offered plenty of inspiration for brides-to-be and her bridesmaids.

