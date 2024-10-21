News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Does Sana Need A Kala Tikka?

Does Sana Need A Kala Tikka?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 21, 2024 08:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Televison actor Sana Makbul aka Diva Sana, who recently won Season 3 of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is making the right waves.

She would effortlessly switch from her comfy and trendy athleisure to sparkly gowns for special episodes on the show. Sana's versatile outfits were an instant hit.

Her latest appearance at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, in Mumbai, was simply stunning!

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Attired in a fiercely-embellished black lehenga, statuesque Sana looked like an absolute pataka, ready to light up the festive season, as she turned showstopper for V Bridals by designer Varshha.

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Baring her back, she posed and how... Seeti! Her perfectly co-ordinated earrings and braided updo complemented her runway look.

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The designer's line featured cocktail dresses with neverending slits and structured accents, like this frothy, scrumptious pink number that's a fairy tale dream come true. 

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

These butterfly wings-inspired choli, that had precarious wardrobe malfunction potential, piqued our interest. How did it sit so securely?

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Billowing balloon sleeves are here to slay... erm, stay!

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

So are feathered hems. Don't they look fetching!

 

Sana Makbul walks for V Bridals by Varshha at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

The designer and her pretty muses offered plenty of inspiration for brides-to-be and her bridesmaids.

 

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanjeeda Shaikh Took Everyone's Breath Away
Sanjeeda Shaikh Took Everyone's Breath Away
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
How Do You Like Sharvari's Debut?
How Do You Like Sharvari's Debut?
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
ISL: Late heroics help Blasters down Mohammedan SC
ISL: Late heroics help Blasters down Mohammedan SC
PIX: New Zealand crowned champions of Women's T20 WC
PIX: New Zealand crowned champions of Women's T20 WC
We will be back stronger: Rishabh Pant
We will be back stronger: Rishabh Pant

More like this

Diana Penty What's Your Secret?

Diana Penty What's Your Secret?

How Mannara And Jason Set The Ramp On Fire

How Mannara And Jason Set The Ramp On Fire

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances