Encroachment drive launched around Sambhal mosque amid tension

Weeks after violent clashes over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid claimed four lives, the district administration has launched a campaign against encroachments and illegal power theft in the area around the historic mosque.

IMAGE: Officials carry out a demolition drive near the historic mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, December 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

As part of its efforts, the administration began removing encroachments from the area on Sunday morning.

According to additional superintendent of police Shrish Chandra, the focus is on clearing drains outside houses and shops in the area under the Nakhasa police station.

The area is close to the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq.

Chandra said the operation, aimed at restoring public spaces and ensuring a smooth flow of the drainage system, started at 7 am.

The drive uncovered an illegal stockpile of domestic gas cylinders in a house.

Supply inspector Yogesh Shukla said they found 25 such cylinders at the house of Haji Rabban.

"While the family claimed that the cylinders were for a wedding, they were unable to provide the necessary documentation. The cylinders, two of which were filled and the rest empty, were confiscated and an FIR will be registered," Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the electricity department also carried out a major operation targeting power theft.

Naveen Gautam, executive engineer of the department, said during a raid at Deepa Sarai, officials unearthed illegal electricity connections in four mosques and a madrasa.

"A total of 130 kilowatts of electricity, amounting to approximately Rs 1.25 crore, were being stolen. The operation led to the identification of 49 individuals involved in the theft and FIRs are being filed against them," Gautam said.

In another development, the Bhasma Shankar temple, which was reopened by the district administration on Saturday, has resumed regular worship.

Mahant Acharya Vinod Shukla said worshippers have begun visiting the temple, offering prayers and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

The temple has been secured with the presence of Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel.

Local resident Mohit Rastogi expressed gratitude for the temple's reopening.

"I had heard about this temple from my grandfather," he said, after offering water to the Shivling and reciting prayers.

"I thank the district administration for allowing us to reconnect with our heritage," he added.

District magistrate Rajender Pensiya said on Saturday that these actions are part of a broader initiative to restore order and address illegal activities in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.