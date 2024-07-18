News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kim Kardashian's Selfies With Aishwarya, Ranveer...

Kim Kardashian's Selfies With Aishwarya, Ranveer...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 18, 2024 15:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Everyone who was anyone made it to the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding.

That included social media influencers as well.

Leading this glam brigade was Kim Kardashian, who loved her 'Great Indian Shaadi' experience, where she caught up with many guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A mandatory selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose appearance at the wedding made news.

 

Kim Kardashian and Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diet Sabya/Instagram

Kim's ivory outfit was in sharp contrast to the joyful riot of colours that Ranveer Singh wore for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

 

Abdu Rosik and Kim Kardashian

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Rosik/Instagram

There she is with Abdu Rosik, who walked into India's heart after his appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

 

Kim Kardashian at the Ambani wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A quick pout with Isha Ambani Piramal who offers a broad smile instead.

 

Kim Kardashian with Sitara Ghattamaneni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sitara Ghattamaneni/Instagram

And one more with Sitara Ghattamaneni, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's beautiful daughter.

 

Namrata Shirodkar with Sudha Murty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mom Namrata meanwhile couldn't resist post this picture with Sudha Murty, author and Rajya Sabha MP.

'Will never forget this moment...' she fangirled. 'Heard so much about this wise lady and meeting her only confirmed my faith.

'Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!

'Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Chafe/Instagram

Julia Chafe, the US-based social media influencer who predominantly creates posts about jewellery, catches up with Kim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Chafe/Instagram

And with Nita Ambani, whose jewellery she is totally enamoured by.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is nearly unrecognisable without his signature pose.

 

Photograph: Ranveer Allahbadi/Instagram

Among the other influencers spotted at the wedding was Ranveer Allahbadia, who made sure to grab this pic with actor and WWE legend John Cena.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

British author Jay Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty contrast in black and gold.

 

Law Roach at the Ambani wedding

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

American stylist Law Roach quickly gets his luscious locks adjusted before getting clicked by the waiting photographers.

 

Kim's look for each day was as extravagant as the wedding itself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She wore an embellished red Manish Malhotra lehenga choli for the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Kim again chose a Manish Malhotra pre-draped sari, this time in white embroidered with gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A closer look at her elaborate jewellery, created with diamonds and pearls.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the Mangal Utsav, Kim -- whose outfit seems to have taken serious inspiration from the Arabian Nights --  doffed a hat to Nitaben's favourite gemstone, the emerald.

Images curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
I Attended The Radhika-Anant Wedding
I Attended The Radhika-Anant Wedding
Vote: Which Of Radhika's Wedding Outfits Did You Like?
Vote: Which Of Radhika's Wedding Outfits Did You Like?
The SHAADI: Like Athiya's Earrings? VOTE!
The SHAADI: Like Athiya's Earrings? VOTE!
'Some BJP MLAs want to join Sharad Pawar's NCP'
'Some BJP MLAs want to join Sharad Pawar's NCP'
Non-basmati rice bore the brunt of export curbs
Non-basmati rice bore the brunt of export curbs
Avoid travel: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
Avoid travel: Indians in B'desh advised amid violence
Haryana Goes For 10% Quota For Agniveers
Haryana Goes For 10% Quota For Agniveers

More like this

THE Shaadi: Are These Best Dressed Stars?

THE Shaadi: Are These Best Dressed Stars?

Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?

Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances