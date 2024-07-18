Kim Kardashian's Selfies With Aishwarya, Ranveer...

Everyone who was anyone made it to the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding.

That included social media influencers as well.

Leading this glam brigade was Kim Kardashian, who loved her 'Great Indian Shaadi' experience, where she caught up with many guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A mandatory selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose appearance at the wedding made news.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diet Sabya/Instagram

Kim's ivory outfit was in sharp contrast to the joyful riot of colours that Ranveer Singh wore for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abdu Rosik/Instagram

There she is with Abdu Rosik, who walked into India's heart after his appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A quick pout with Isha Ambani Piramal who offers a broad smile instead.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sitara Ghattamaneni/Instagram

And one more with Sitara Ghattamaneni, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's beautiful daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mom Namrata meanwhile couldn't resist post this picture with Sudha Murty, author and Rajya Sabha MP.

'Will never forget this moment...' she fangirled. 'Heard so much about this wise lady and meeting her only confirmed my faith.

'Vibrant, full of life, and so much love to give!

'Her admiration for my great grandmother, and now my husband, and daughter humbled me!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Chafe/Instagram

Julia Chafe, the US-based social media influencer who predominantly creates posts about jewellery, catches up with Kim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Chafe/Instagram

And with Nita Ambani, whose jewellery she is totally enamoured by.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is nearly unrecognisable without his signature pose.

Photograph: Ranveer Allahbadi/Instagram

Among the other influencers spotted at the wedding was Ranveer Allahbadia, who made sure to grab this pic with actor and WWE legend John Cena.

British author Jay Shetty and wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty contrast in black and gold.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

American stylist Law Roach quickly gets his luscious locks adjusted before getting clicked by the waiting photographers.

Kim's look for each day was as extravagant as the wedding itself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She wore an embellished red Manish Malhotra lehenga choli for the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Kim again chose a Manish Malhotra pre-draped sari, this time in white embroidered with gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A closer look at her elaborate jewellery, created with diamonds and pearls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For the Mangal Utsav, Kim -- whose outfit seems to have taken serious inspiration from the Arabian Nights -- doffed a hat to Nitaben's favourite gemstone, the emerald.

Images curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com