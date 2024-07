Aishwarya Didn't Come With The Bachchans!

Amitabh Bachchan arrived for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and grandson Agastya Nanda.

But where was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a late entry looking gorgeous, wearing a red and gold salwar kurta.

She arrived with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a green sharara.

Why didn't Aishwarya come with the Bachchans for the wedding?

Is all well between Aishwarya and Abhishek?