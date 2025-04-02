HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'A night we'll never forget'

April 02, 2025 15:59 IST

India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC ODI World Cup on April 2, 2011

IMAGE: India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC ODI World Cup on April 2, 2011. Photograph: Graham Crouch/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who played a major role in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, a feat that fetched him the man of the tournament award, marked 14 years of India's ODI World Cup win with a collage and stated that the win was a thank you to a legend -- Sachin Tendulkar.

'April 2, 2011 — the night we did it for a billion people… and for one man who carried Indian cricket on his shoulders for over two decades.

That World Cup wasn’t just a win. It was a thank you to a legend. We grew up watching @sachin_rt. That night, we played to give him the moment he deserved. 14 years later, the memory of India’s win still gives me goosebumps. A night we’ll never forget. @BCCI' Yuvraj Singh tweeted. 

Oh! Those Memories Of 2011 World Cup Win
Relive The Epic 2011 World Cup Final
IPL: What triggered Digvesh's unusual celebration
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
Jaiswal to represent Goa in Ranji Trophy
