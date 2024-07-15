AmbaniWedding: Are These The Best Dressed Stars? VOTE

When you are attending one of the most high-profile weddings in the world, you expect nothing less than opulent fashion on display. That's exactly what we saw at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's lavish wedding.

Namrata Thakker lists the best celeb looks from the festivities, and asks you to vote for your favourites!

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a white and gold lehenga from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. A statement neck piece with priceless gems completes her regal look.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Priyanka Chopra looking drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow saffron lehenga-choli featuring fluttering 3D embroidered flowers and petals from Designer Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming couture collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Ditching the usual traditional outfits, Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning Tarun Tahiliani ensemble for Radhika and Anant's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

Janhvi opted for a structured sweeping skirt with crystals, pearls and sequins, and paired it with a complementing crystal embellished sculpted corset along with attached drape wings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Gorgeous mama-to-be Deepika Padukone flaunts her adorable baby bump in a stunning purple and silver embellished sari.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a striking appearance in a red and gold floor-length Anarkali dress teamed with a statement choker neckpiece and matching mang tikka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda looks fashionable in a white and gold lehenga choli designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She competes her look with subtle dewy makeup and some delicate jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

At Radhika-Anant's sangeet ceremony, Pooja Hegde was a sight for the eyes courtesy her beautiful red sari teamed with an embellished gold and red sleeveless blouse designed by Mrunalini Rao.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

At the same event, Ananya Panday made a bold style statement in a sexy gold sequinned sari by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif joins the sari brigade and nails the look in a grey and black drape for the wedding reception.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani /Instagram

Disha Patani ups the glam quotient at the sangeet ceremony in her gold sari with intricate sequin work and metallic embellishments designed by Monisha Jaising.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh redefines royalty in a custom black sherwani styled with a matching handcrafted shawl and signature Tarun Tahiliani dhoti drape at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SSHUTIQ/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a printed black kurta set by Anamika Khanna for the same ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra cite major couple goals as they rocked their ethnic look at the grand wedding.

While Sid opts for an off-white bandhgala sherwani by Manish Malhotra, his wife chooses a patola inspired colourful lehenga-choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul twinning in their desi avatars is what dreams are made of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanvi Gharvi/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor looks beautiful in a dazzling Seema Gujral sharara set which she wears at Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra Official/Instagram

We love Suhana Khan in her desi girl era wearing this multi-coloured Mayyur Girotra lehenga, ikkat blouse and kalamkari dupatta for the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara slaying their traditional looks to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Sriram Nene/Instagram

Dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene's gold zari kanchi tissue sari is a wedding staple that belongs in everyone's closet.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com