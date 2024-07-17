Vote: Which Of Radhika's Wedding Outfits Did You Like?

IMAGE: Radhika and Anant Ambani take Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati's blessings after their marriage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati/Instagram

With her cute smile, the newest Ambani bahu has not only won Anant and the entire Ambani family over but also has people across the world going ga-ga over her wedding styles.

Social media has been flooded with Radhika Ambani's envy-inducing shaadi pix and she has set the tone for the entire year with her bridal look book.

But which of her outfits won your attention? Take the poll given below and let us know.

IMAGE: For her mameru, Radhika chose a custom-made Manish Malhotra bandhani silhouette with real gold zari borders, embroidered with shlokas that pay homage to the nine goddesses of Navratri, and teamed it with a vintage koti blouse with metallic threadwork detail and Swarovski tassels.

She wore the same jewels her mother, Shaila Merchant, did to her mameru years ago, which made it even more special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Her haldi outfit by Anamika Khanna was the talk of the town with a phoolon ka chadar and matching accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shereen Love Bug/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika's glitzy Abu Jani Sangeet Khosla lehenga for her sangeet was styled like a chandelier and the hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals made her shine as bright as a diamond.

She limited her accessories to a string of diamonds with an emerald pendant that nearly stole the show.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Like every Gujarati bride, she chose an improvised version of the panetar in shades of gold and red, and Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla turned it into a masterpiece of sorts by giving 'the ivory zardozi cut-work ensemble a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a five-metre head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta'.

Photograph: ANI Photo



Her pink silhouette was a collaboration between Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, artist-sculptor Jayasri Burman and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

The lehenga's panels were hand-painted on Italian canvas.

To read more about it, click here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram IMAGE: For her Shubh Ashirward ceremony, she resembled a life-size artwork.Her pink silhouette was a collaboration between Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, artist-sculptor Jayasri Burman and stylist Rhea Kapoor.The lehenga's panels were hand-painted on Italian canvas.To read more about it, click