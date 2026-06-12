10 Delicious Dahi Recipes

What's the best way to fight off the heat? Why with dahi, of course.

Yoghurt-based drinks are a great antidote to dehydration. Ideally they should be sugarless.

Including yoghurt in your summer diet is refreshing and makes for a lighter meal, which is what the weather requires.

We offer you a range of recipes -- from beverages, raitas to curries and desserts -- that showcase how wonderfully dahi transforms everyday dishes.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

1. Rajasthani Karba

It is a thanda yoghurt-based dessert made with rice, kesar, elaichi and dry fruits. The sweetness comes mainly from the dry fruits. Instead of sugar, a sugar equivalent is a better option. Simple. Delicious. Chilled. Recipe courtesy: Bethica Das.

Please find the recipe here: Rajasthani Karba

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal/Wikimedia Commons

2. Dahi Aloo

Mayur Sanap makes an earthy and very 'homely' potato dish that uses few ingredients -- just yoghurt and everyday spices.

Please find the recipe here: Dahi Aloo

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

3. Channa Madra

A Himachali favourite, chickpeas are popped into a creamy, spicy gravy put together with yoghurt, walnut milk and more. Chef Varun Inamdar devised the recipe for this curry that has a subtle nutty flavour.

Please find the recipe here: Channa Madra

Photograph: Mayur Sanap for Rediff

4. Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

Another summer recipe from Akot-raised Mayur Sanap. Very Maharashtrian and flavoured with yoghurt, it's different from the comfort-food classic Pakora Kadhi, because fried pakoras are replaced with steamed channa dal dumplings that beautifully absorb the tangy besan gravy.

Please find the recipe here: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff

5. Dahi Baingan

Deepa Mehrotra slips specially-seasoned baingan slices into a lightly-spiced yoghurt rassa and creates a truly cooling sabzi.

Please find the recipe here: Dahi Baingan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dforest/Wikimedia Commons

6. Dahi Baras

Zelda Pande gives the traditional lentil-fritter-in-yoghurt dish a healthy makeover with an air fryer. She uses both urad dal and mung dal in the baras.

Please find the recipe here: Dahi Baras

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

7. Paneer-Capsicum Raita

Raitas are of a hundred sorts. Try this one with crisp-fried paneer, green Shimla mirch, sambar onions and a light tadka.

Please find the recipe here: Paneer-Capsicum Raita

Photograph: Divya Nair/Rediff

8. Moru Sambaram

Divya Nair presents a recipe for a refreshing Kerala buttermilk drink infused with curry leaves, green chillies, cumin and ginger. Chilled for a few hours before serving, it's an exceptional cooler for a scorching day.

Please find the recipe here: Moru Sambaram



Photograph: Kind courtesy The Kai

9. Charcoal Dahi Ke Kebab

Kebabs need dahi. It makes them soft and brings richness. Chef Sandeep Sharma makes ultimate use of yoghurt in these smoky kebabs.

Please find the recipe here: Charcoal Dahi Ke Kebab

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

10. Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding

Ranveer Brar has a recipe for an elegant dessert. Yoghurt and cream come together in a smooth, icy treat served in either ramekins or shot glasses.

Please find the recipe here: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding