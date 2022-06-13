Recipe: Strawberry Baked Yoghurt Pudding

Ranveer Brar's simple yoghurt and cream based Baked Yogurt Pudding is served in ramekins or shot glasses.

The pudding is at the base and has a topping of strawberry syrup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Baked Yoghurt Pudding

Serves: 3

Ingredients

100 gm yoghurt

100 gm cream

1 tbsp custard powder

30 ml strawberry syrup + extra for pouring on top

Orange segments, optional

Mint leaves, optional

3 ramekins or shot glasses

Method

Mix the yoghurt and the cream in a bowl.

Add the custard powder.

Pour the strawberry syrup into the mix.

Whisk it together till smooth.

Pour into ramekins or shot glasses till ¾ filled.

Bake at 150 degrees for 10 minutes in a water bath using a glass oven tray or baking dish.

Cool to room temperature.

Pour a thin layer of the strawberry syrup on top.

Refrigerate for 15-20 minutes.

Before serving garnish with orange segments and mint leaves.

Note: For a healthier, sugar-free pudding, double the quantity of the yoghurt and skip the cream. Also use sugar-free strawberry syrup.

For a vegan version of this pudding, double the quantity of the yoghurt and skip the cream but use vegan yoghurt, now made by several brands in India.

This pudding can have alternate flavours instead of strawberry using any of these syrups available online -- chocolate, caramel, rose, lime, date, raspberry, butterscotch, berry, mango, pineapple.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.