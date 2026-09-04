Miss India World Nikita Porwal Is Inspired By...

Nikita Porwal brought a vibrant slice of Indian mythology to the national costume round at Miss World 2026, stepping out as a contemporary interpretation of Goddess Meenakshi, the ‘Goddess in Colour’.

Designed by Torani, the spectacular ensemble draws inspiration from the rich hues, intricate details and architectural grandeur of Madurai’s iconic temples.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Femina

The dhoti-style silhouette gives the traditional inspiration a modern, fashion-forward edge, while the hand-tapka embroidery and kaleidoscopic details add layers of colour and craftsmanship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

But the real showstopper is the bespoke gold jewellery by Amama Jewels. The sculpted bustier, statement earrings, head ornament and body jewellery create a luminous look, giving Nikita a regal presence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss World/Instagram

With every detail rooted in Indian artistry yet presented through a contemporary lens, Nikita's costume becomes more than just a pageant look. It is a celebration of the eternal spirit of the Devi, reimagined for the world stage.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff