News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo

Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo

By MAYUR SANAP
June 10, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal/Wikimedia Commons

Indians cook potatoes in literally thousands and thousands of ways. Every home has their own signature style of preparing an aloo tadkari (spiced potatoes), either with just the right pinch of sonf (fennel seeds) or kallonji (nigella seeds) or a little extra bhunoing or maybe double-frying or some other little kitchen secret that makes their version special.

This Dahi Aloo, that I conjured up, is, as the name implies, a tangy and creamy yoghurt curry with a hint of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) made with mushy potatoes. It goes well with hot phulkas or rice. The subtle flavour of fenugreek leaves makes all the difference and the use of very little spices. Net result: It's a lovely unfiery summer lunch.

Dahi Aloo

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup dahi or thick curd or yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp besan or gram flour or chickpea flour
  • 2 large potatoes, boiled till soft, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 3-4 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 2 tsp chilly powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder, optional
  • 1 tbsp roasted kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro, to garnish
  • Water

Method

  • In a bowl, mix the besan and the dahi with a pinch of salt and whisk together.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat.
    Add in the cumin, mustard seeds, hing and let it sizzle.
    Add in the onions and sauté till translucent.
    Now add the ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and sauté for 1-2 minutes more.
    Mix in in the dry spices, salt.
    Now add in the potato cubes and stir gently.
    Next add the besan-dahi mixture and lower the heat.
    Add the water, bit by bit, till it's a thickish consistency.
    Cook for 8-10 minutes more over medium heat, gently stirring intermittently.
    Add in the aamchur powder, roasted kasuri methi, mix and let it simmer for another 5 minutes more over low heat.
    Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Mayur's Note: You may, if you prefer, add whole spices like tej patta (bay leaf), badi elaichi (black cardamom), kali mirch (whole black pepper) and lavang (cloves) for extra zing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Malabari Mango Kadhi
Recipe: Malabari Mango Kadhi
Recipe: Dahi Kadhi Pulau
Recipe: Dahi Kadhi Pulau
Recipe: Dahi Kadhi With Dal Vada
Recipe: Dahi Kadhi With Dal Vada
Like Sidharth's Travel Selfie?
Like Sidharth's Travel Selfie?
Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus
Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus
'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'
'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'
Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0
Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0

More like this

Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi

Traditional Recipe: Jayanti's Doodhi Ke Gatte & Kadhi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances