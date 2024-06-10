Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal/ Wikimedia Commons

Indians cook potatoes in literally thousands and thousands of ways. Every home has their own signature style of preparing an aloo tadkari (spiced potatoes), either with just the right pinch of sonf (fennel seeds) or kallonji (nigella seeds) or a little extra bhunoing or maybe double-frying or some other little kitchen secret that makes their version special.

This Dahi Aloo, that I conjured up, is, as the name implies, a tangy and creamy yoghurt curry with a hint of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) made with mushy potatoes. It goes well with hot phulkas or rice. The subtle flavour of fenugreek leaves makes all the difference and the use of very little spices. Net result: It's a lovely unfiery summer lunch.

Dahi Aloo

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1½ cup dahi or thick curd or yoghurt

2 tbsp besan or gram flour or chickpea flour

2 large potatoes, boiled till soft, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Pinch hing or asafoetida

2 tsp chilly powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder, optional

1 tbsp roasted kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro, to garnish

Water

Method

In a bowl, mix the besan and the dahi with a pinch of salt and whisk together.

Keep aside.

Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium heat.

Add in the cumin, mustard seeds, hing and let it sizzle.

Add in the onions and sauté till translucent.

Now add the ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and sauté for 1-2 minutes more.

Mix in in the dry spices, salt.

Now add in the potato cubes and stir gently.

Next add the besan-dahi mixture and lower the heat.

Add the water, bit by bit, till it's a thickish consistency.

Cook for 8-10 minutes more over medium heat, gently stirring intermittently.

Add in the aamchur powder, roasted kasuri methi, mix and let it simmer for another 5 minutes more over low heat.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Mayur's Note: You may, if you prefer, add whole spices like tej patta (bay leaf), badi elaichi (black cardamom), kali mirch (whole black pepper) and lavang (cloves) for extra zing.