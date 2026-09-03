7 Krishna Temples Around The World

What do a Rajasthani-style building, an island and a striking lotus-shaped shrine have in common?
They are monuments to Lord Krishna devotion far away from the shores of India.
These 7 temples offer a glimpse of how much Lord Krishna is revered by devotees abroad too.
Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, USA
Set across a sprawling 15-acre hillside, south of Spanish Fork, Utah, this striking white temple brings the grandeur of Rajasthani architecture to Utah. Its ornate domes rise against the Wasatch Mountains.
Krishna Island, Northern Ireland, UK
A spiritual retreat centred around Radha Govinda located near Enniskillan. Its own organisers describe it as one of ISKCON's unique temples.
New Mayapur, France
In the French countryside at Luçay-le-Mâle lies New Mayapur, an ISKCON community founded in 1975. It is particularly significant because it houses the only Krishna-Balarama deities in the Western world installed by Srila Prabhupada himself.
Krishna Valley, Hungary
This farm was founded in 1993 to promote Vaishnava traditions. At its heart is the Radha-Syamsundara temple, where local architecture meets colourful Indian-inspired interiors, complete with ornate pillars, paintings and colourful dioramas.
ISKCON Leicester, UK
Built in 1874, the striking Victorian Gothic building has been transformed into a Radha-Krishna temple, retaining its distinctive stained-glass frontage.
ISKCON Ljubljana, Slovenia
Slovenia is an unexpected addition to a Krishna temple list. ISKCON's records identify Sri Sri Panca-Tattva and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai among the deities associated with its Ljubljana centre.
Sri Sri Radha Golokananda Temple, Mauritius
The ambitious spiritual complex will bring together a shrine, accommodation and spaces for community gatherings. Once complete, it is set to become a notable centre for Krishna devotion in the southern hemisphere.