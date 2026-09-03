7 Krishna Temples Around The World

What do a Rajasthani-style building, an island and a striking lotus-shaped shrine have in common?

They are monuments to Lord Krishna devotion far away from the shores of India.

These 7 temples offer a glimpse of how much Lord Krishna is revered by devotees abroad too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.utahkrishnas.org/

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, USA

Set across a sprawling 15-acre hillside, south of Spanish Fork, Utah, this striking white temple brings the grandeur of Rajasthani architecture to Utah. Its ornate domes rise against the Wasatch Mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy krishnaisland.org

Krishna Island, Northern Ireland, UK

A spiritual retreat centred around Radha Govinda located near Enniskillan. Its own organisers describe it as one of ISKCON's unique temples.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilya Mauter/Wikimedia Commons

New Mayapur, France

In the French countryside at Luçay-le-Mâle lies New Mayapur, an ISKCON community founded in 1975. It is particularly significant because it houses the only Krishna-Balarama deities in the Western world installed by Srila Prabhupada himself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.krishnavalley.com/

Krishna Valley, Hungary

This farm was founded in 1993 to promote Vaishnava traditions. At its heart is the Radha-Syamsundara temple, where local architecture meets colourful Indian-inspired interiors, complete with ornate pillars, paintings and colourful dioramas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anne and David/Wikimedia Commons

ISKCON Leicester, UK

Built in 1874, the striking Victorian Gothic building has been transformed into a Radha-Krishna temple, retaining its distinctive stained-glass frontage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISKCON Centers

ISKCON Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia is an unexpected addition to a Krishna temple list. ISKCON's records identify Sri Sri Panca-Tattva and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai among the deities associated with its Ljubljana centre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy templeofunity.org

Sri Sri Radha Golokananda Temple, Mauritius

The ambitious spiritual complex will bring together a shrine, accommodation and spaces for community gatherings. Once complete, it is set to become a notable centre for Krishna devotion in the southern hemisphere.