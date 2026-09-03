Home  » Get Ahead » 7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World

By REDIFF TRAVEL September 03, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

What do a Rajasthani-style building, an island and a striking lotus-shaped shrine have in common?

They are monuments to Lord Krishna devotion far away from the shores of India.

These 7 temples offer a glimpse of how much Lord Krishna is revered by devotees abroad too.

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple: Spanish Fork, Utah, USA

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.utahkrishnas.org/

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, USA

Set across a sprawling 15-acre hillside, south of Spanish Fork, Utah, this striking white temple brings the grandeur of Rajasthani architecture to Utah. Its ornate domes rise against the Wasatch Mountains.

Krishna Island: Ireland

Photograph: Kind courtesy krishnaisland.org

Krishna Island, Northern Ireland, UK

A spiritual retreat centred around Radha Govinda located near Enniskillan. Its own organisers describe it as one of ISKCON's unique temples.

New Mayapur: French

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilya Mauter/Wikimedia Commons

New Mayapur, France

In the French countryside at Luçay-le-Mâle  lies New Mayapur, an ISKCON community founded in 1975. It is particularly significant because it houses the only Krishna-Balarama deities in the Western world installed by Srila Prabhupada himself.

Krishna Valley: Hungary

Photograph: Kind courtesy www.krishnavalley.com/

Krishna Valley, Hungary

This farm was founded in 1993 to promote Vaishnava traditions. At its heart is the Radha-Syamsundara temple, where local architecture meets colourful Indian-inspired interiors, complete with ornate pillars, paintings and colourful dioramas.

ISKCON Leicester, UK

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anne and David/Wikimedia Commons

ISKCON Leicester, UK

Built in 1874, the striking Victorian Gothic building has been transformed into a Radha-Krishna temple, retaining its distinctive stained-glass frontage.

ISKcon Ljubljana, Slovenia

Photograph: Kind courtesy ISKCON Centers

ISKCON Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia is an unexpected addition to a Krishna temple list. ISKCON's records identify Sri Sri Panca-Tattva and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai among the deities associated with its Ljubljana centre.

Sri Sri Radha Golokananda Temple, Mauritius

Photograph: Kind courtesy templeofunity.org

Sri Sri Radha Golokananda Temple, Mauritius

The ambitious spiritual complex will bring together a shrine, accommodation and spaces for community gatherings. Once complete, it is set to become a notable centre for Krishna devotion in the southern hemisphere.

More News Coverage

Rediff TravelLord Krishna temples aborad

More From Rediff

Falling In Love With Kavya Kalyanram Is So Easy!

Falling In Love With Kavya Kalyanram Is So Easy!
8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna
How To Handle Interfering Mother-In-Law

How To Handle Interfering Mother-In-Law

Related Stories

6 Places To Mark Lord Krishna's Birthday

6 Places To Mark Lord Krishna's Birthday

Web Stories

7 Krishna Temples Around The World

7 Krishna Temples Around The World
8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna

8 Special Recipes For Lord Krishna
8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive

8 Places Where Krishna's Story Comes Alive