9 Samosas With Yum Stuffing

India's favourite teatime indulgence, The Samosa, comes with many kinds of stuffings.

Beyond the familiar alu filling lies a world of exciting variations, from mutton, chicken to other kinds of vegetable upgrades.

Choose from 9 recipes for samosas with different kinds of surprises tucked inside its beautifuly crisp shell.

Photograph: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary for Rediff

1. Khatta Meetha Samosas

Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary's take blends boiled potatoes with Bikaneri sev, raw mango, dry coconut, nuts, raisins and aromatic spices. Too good to be true.

Please find the recipe here: Khatta Meetha Samosas

Photograph: Nadiya Sarguroh for Rediff

2. Chicken And Noodles Samosas

Forget the Ordinary, Nadiya Sarguroh stuffs her samosas with chicken noodles and it's a samosa quite rare and much more tasty than you expected.

Please find the recipe here: Chicken And Noodles Samosas

Photograph: Chef Ranveer Brar for Rediff

3. Anjeer Besan Sheera Samosas

Chef Ranveer Brar ventures into the totally unknown and bharos his samosa with anjeer-besan sheera. Yes, you read right. It is a highly ususual festive sweet makeover that strikes a lovely balance between traditional mithai and tea-time treat.

Please find the recipe here: Anjeer Besan Sheera Samosas

Photograph: Rahul Dhavale for Rediff

4. Adraki Keemey Ka Samosas

Ginger-flavoured minced mutton in a perfectly-crisp shell makes for a wonderful samosa as per Rahul Dhavale's recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Adraki Keemey Ka Samosas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guilhem Vellut/Wikimedia Commons

5. Chicken Samosas

If chicken is more your thing, here's one to get those digestive juices going: Reshma Aslam's crowd-pleasing Chicken Samosas are filled with tender chicken, cooked with a bunch of veggies for that extra burst of yumminess.

Please find the recipe here: Chicken Samosas

Photograph: Chef Neha Singhi for Rediff

6. Kadhi Samosa Chaat

Kadhi and samosa together may sound like an unexpected chummying up, but the combination truly works its magic.

Chef Neha Singhi, using this pairing creates a delightful contrast of textures and flavours, via a chaat that keeps you coming back for another bite.

Please find the recipe here: Kadhi Samosa Chaat

Photograph: Annapoorni for Rediff

7. Punjabi Alu Samosas, No Onion

Annapoorni's samosas prove you don't need onions to create a truly tempting snack. Filled with warmly-spiced potatoes, they are the sort of savoury treat you can enjoy anytime.

Please find the recipe here: Punjabi Aloo Samosas

Photograph: Chef Mohammad Shiraz for Rediff 8. Mutton Samosas Chef Mohammad Shiraz presents the recipe for a classical Mutton Samosa, where the spicy mutton does all the talking. Please find the recipe here: Mutton Samosas

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

9. Cocktail Samosas

Why stick to the usual when you can enjoy something a touch more indulgent, walnuts included? Chef Sabyasachi Gorai serves the nutty snack with tangy tamarind and fresh coriander chutney

Please find the recipe here: Cocktail Samosas