Mother's Day Recipes: Choco Yoghurt, Fruit Pizza

Pizza for breakfast on Mother's Day? Why not!
Let your mom pick her favourite fruit toppings with Chef Sohail Karimi's low-carb Fruit Pizza.
Add on a Choco Yoghurt for extra fun; it doesn't need to be complicated, nor does it require exotic ingredients.
Both these recipes make for great kid-friendly meals.
Choco Yoghurt
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 170 gm plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tsp maple syrup or honey
- 1-2 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- A pinch of salt
For the yogurt topping
- ½ tbsp peanut butter
- ¼ cup granola
- 1 banana, sliced
- ¼ cup blackberries, raspberries or strawberries (fresh or frozen)
Method
- Spoon the Greek yogurt into a bowl.
Add cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey, cinnamon powder and vanilla essence.
Using a whisk, mix the ingredients well until the yogurt begins to turn fluffy and has a creamy texture.
- Top it with peanut butter, granola, sliced banana and frozen or fresh berries.
Serve with love.
Watermelon Pizza
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 watermelon
For the cream cheese glaze
- 150 gm softened cream cheese
- ½ cup Greek yoghurt
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
For the topping
- 10 gm diced dragon fruit
- 10 gm diced plum
- 10 gm diced kiwi
- 10 sliced cherries
- 10 blueberries or any berries of your choice
- A small bunch of mint leaves
Method
- In a medium-sized bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until it is nice and smooth.
Add the Greek yoghurt and freshly squeezed orange juice; beat until it melds well.
Add the powdered sugar and mix until it dissolves.
- Cut a 2-inch thick slice of the watermelon and cut it into wedges.
Remove the seeds.
- Spread 2 tbsp of the cream cheese glaze on each slice. Be careful and ensure it does not run off the edge.
Add an assortment of the cut fruits on top.
Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
- Serve immediately, again with dollops of love :)
Chef Sohail Karimi is the executive chef at the Radisson Blu Resort And Convention Centre, Karjat.