Mother's Day Recipes: Choco Yoghurt, Fruit Pizza

Pizza for breakfast on Mother's Day? Why not!

Let your mom pick her favourite fruit toppings with Chef Sohail Karimi's low-carb Fruit Pizza.

Add on a Choco Yoghurt for extra fun; it doesn't need to be complicated, nor does it require exotic ingredients.

Both these recipes make for great kid-friendly meals.

Choco Yoghurt

Serves: 2

Ingredients

170 gm plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp maple syrup or honey

1-2 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp vanilla essence

A pinch of salt

For the yogurt topping

½ tbsp peanut butter

¼ cup granola

1 banana, sliced

¼ cup blackberries, raspberries or strawberries (fresh or frozen)

Method

Spoon the Greek yogurt into a bowl.

Add cocoa powder, maple syrup or honey, cinnamon powder and vanilla essence.

Using a whisk, mix the ingredients well until the yogurt begins to turn fluffy and has a creamy texture.

Serve with love.

Watermelon Pizza

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 watermelon

For the cream cheese glaze

150 gm softened cream cheese

½ cup Greek yoghurt

¼ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

For the topping

10 gm diced dragon fruit

10 gm diced plum

10 gm diced kiwi

10 sliced cherries

10 blueberries or any berries of your choice

A small bunch of mint leaves

Method

In a medium-sized bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until it is nice and smooth.

Add the Greek yoghurt and freshly squeezed orange juice; beat until it melds well.

Add the powdered sugar and mix until it dissolves.

Remove the seeds.

Add an assortment of the cut fruits on top.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Chef Sohail Karimi is the executive chef at the Radisson Blu Resort And Convention Centre, Karjat.