Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

By MAYUR SANAP
October 17, 2023 13:01 IST
How about the same deliciousness of kadhi pakoras, minus the oil that deep-fried fritters brings?

The traditional Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole uses steamed chana dal dumplings, instead of the standard tala-hua (fried) pakoras. They are dunked in a spicy and tangy curry.

The nuttiness of ground lentils add texture and flavour to the creamy yoghurt gravy and the dish makes for a super hearty meal.

Serve it with hot bhakris, phulkas or simply have it with a bowl of steamed rice -- indrayani variety of rice tastes great! -- along with roasted papad and your favourite pickle.

Kadhi Gole

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the gole

  • 1 cup chana dal or Bengal gram
  • ½ tsp ajwainor carrom seeds
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic-chilly paste
  • 2 cups water, for soaking the dal
  • Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

For the kadhi

  • 2 cups yoghurt
  • 2 tbsp besan or gram flour or chickpea flour
  • 10-12 curry leaves
  • 2-3 dark green chillies, finely chopped
  • Pinch hing or asafoetida
  • 5 pods garlic, finely chopped
  • ½-inch piece ginger, finely chopped
  • 3 tbsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 3 cups water
  • ½ tsp aamchur or dry mango powder, optional
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Method

For the gole

  • Soak the chana dal with enough water for 5-6 hours or overnight.
    Rinse and drain the dal.
    In a blender, grind it along with the ajwain to a coarse paste.
    Avoid adding water while grinding.
    Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl.
    Add the ginger-garlic-chilly paste, aamchur and the salt.
    Mix.
    Take a small portion of the mixture and, using your hands, roll it into a small ball.
    Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.
    Steam the chana dal balls in a steamer over low heat for 8-10 minutes.
    Take off heat and keep aside.

For the kadhi

  • In a bowl, add the dahi and the besan.
    Add some water and whisk into a smooth, lump-free batter with a flowing consistency.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai.
    Add therai, jeera, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, ginger, garlic.
    Saute for a minute.
    Add the turmeric powder and the salt.
    Mix well.
    Add the dahi-besan mixture.
    Give it a good stir and bring to boil.
    Add the golas to the boiling kadhi.
    Add the aamchur powder.
    Let the kadhi keep boiling for 5-7 minutes so that golas can absorb the flavours.
    Take off heat.
    Garnish with finely chopped coriander and serve.

MAYUR SANAP
