Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

How about the same deliciousness of kadhi pakoras, minus the oil that deep-fried fritters brings?

The traditional Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole uses steamed chana dal dumplings, instead of the standard tala-hua (fried) pakoras. They are dunked in a spicy and tangy curry.

The nuttiness of ground lentils add texture and flavour to the creamy yoghurt gravy and the dish makes for a super hearty meal.

Serve it with hot bhakris, phulkas or simply have it with a bowl of steamed rice -- indrayani variety of rice tastes great! -- along with roasted papad and your favourite pickle.

Kadhi Gole

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the gole

1 cup chana dal or Bengal gram

½ tsp ajwainor carrom seeds

1 tsp ginger-garlic-chilly paste

2 cups water, for soaking the dal

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

For the kadhi

2 cups yoghurt

2 tbsp besan or gram flour or chickpea flour

10-12 curry leaves

2-3 dark green chillies, finely chopped

Pinch hing or asafoetida

5 pods garlic, finely chopped

½-inch piece ginger, finely chopped

3 tbsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tbsp oil

3 cups water

½ tsp aamchur or dry mango powder, optional

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Method

For the gole

Soak the chana dal with enough water for 5-6 hours or overnight.

Rinse and drain the dal.

In a blender, grind it along with the ajwain to a coarse paste.

Avoid adding water while grinding.

Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl.

Add the ginger-garlic-chilly paste, aamchur and the salt.

Mix.

Take a small portion of the mixture and, using your hands, roll it into a small ball.

Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.

Steam the chana dal balls in a steamer over low heat for 8-10 minutes.

Take off heat and keep aside.

For the kadhi