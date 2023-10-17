Recipe: Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole

How about the same deliciousness of kadhi pakoras, minus the oil that deep-fried fritters brings?
The traditional Maharashtrian Kadhi Gole uses steamed chana dal dumplings, instead of the standard tala-hua (fried) pakoras. They are dunked in a spicy and tangy curry.
The nuttiness of ground lentils add texture and flavour to the creamy yoghurt gravy and the dish makes for a super hearty meal.
Serve it with hot bhakris, phulkas or simply have it with a bowl of steamed rice -- indrayani variety of rice tastes great! -- along with roasted papad and your favourite pickle.
Kadhi Gole
Serves: 4
Ingredients
For the gole
- 1 cup chana dal or Bengal gram
- ½ tsp ajwainor carrom seeds
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic-chilly paste
- 2 cups water, for soaking the dal
- Salt to taste, around ½ tsp
For the kadhi
- 2 cups yoghurt
- 2 tbsp besan or gram flour or chickpea flour
- 10-12 curry leaves
- 2-3 dark green chillies, finely chopped
- Pinch hing or asafoetida
- 5 pods garlic, finely chopped
- ½-inch piece ginger, finely chopped
- 3 tbsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 2 tbsp oil
- 3 cups water
- ½ tsp aamchur or dry mango powder, optional
- Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
Method
For the gole
- Soak the chana dal with enough water for 5-6 hours or overnight.
Rinse and drain the dal.
In a blender, grind it along with the ajwain to a coarse paste.
Avoid adding water while grinding.
Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl.
Add the ginger-garlic-chilly paste, aamchur and the salt.
Mix.
Take a small portion of the mixture and, using your hands, roll it into a small ball.
Repeat the process with the remaining mixture.
Steam the chana dal balls in a steamer over low heat for 8-10 minutes.
Take off heat and keep aside.
For the kadhi
- In a bowl, add the dahi and the besan.
Add some water and whisk into a smooth, lump-free batter with a flowing consistency.
- Heat the oil in a kadhai.
Add therai, jeera, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, ginger, garlic.
Saute for a minute.
Add the turmeric powder and the salt.
Mix well.
Add the dahi-besan mixture.
Give it a good stir and bring to boil.
Add the golas to the boiling kadhi.
Add the aamchur powder.
Let the kadhi keep boiling for 5-7 minutes so that golas can absorb the flavours.
Take off heat.
Garnish with finely chopped coriander and serve.