8 Teachers Every Indian Should Know

Ancient gurus, pioneering educationists and social reformers, India's history is peopled by remarkable teachers who saw learning as a force for change.

Get to know the extraordinary great minds who transformed the way India learned, thought and grew.

Photograph: Kind courtesy White House/Wikimedia Commons

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

'True teachers are those that help us think for ourselves' are words attributed to the man whose birthday we celebrate as Teacher's Day.

He wore many hats: Philosopher, academic, thinker, educator, diplomat before becoming our President.

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Savitribai Phule

Long before girls' education was acknowledged as a fundamental right, Savitribai Phule was breaking barriers with a book in hand and an unwavering belief in equality.

Widely regarded as one of India's earliest women educators, she helped open the doors of formal schooling to girls at a time when society fiercely resisted the idea.

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Rabindranath Tagore

For Gurudev, education was never meant to be confined within four walls.

The poet, writer and playwright envisioned learning as a liberating experience, closely intertwined with nature, creativity and the arts.

At Santiniketan, which grew into Visva-Bharati University, he transformed that vision into reality.

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A P J Abdul Kalam

From nurturing India's ambitions in space and for defence to occupying the country's highest Constitutional office, A P J Abdul Kalam led an amazing life.

Yet, Dr Kalam remained deeply attached to one identity: A teacher.

He spent much of his time interacting with young people across the country, encouraging them to set ambitious goals, persevere through challenges and build their lives on integrity and knowledge.

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Gopal Krishna Gokhale

A prominent nationalist, reformer and educator, he pushed for wider access to learning, particularly among the underprivileged, at a time when quality education remained out of reach for many.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Srijut Krishnaravji/Wikimedia Commons

Swami Dayananda Saraswati

A formidable scholar of the Vedas and Sanskrit and the driving force behind the Arya Samaj, a reform movement rooted in Vedic teachings, Swami Dayananda believed in equal rights for women and that education was the key path for a person's overall development.

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Dr Zakir Husain

An influential educationist, he helped lay the foundations of Jamia Millia Islamia.

He championed an approach to learning that went beyond textbooks, stressing the importance of practical skills and vocational training.

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Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar

A brilliant scholar and passionate educationist, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar devoted his life to making learning more accessible and society more equitable.

He played a major role in expanding education for girls in 19th-century Bengal.