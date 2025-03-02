Australia Focuses on Spin Bowling in Practice Session Ahead of T20 World Cup Semifinals

Australia had an intense three-hour practice session at the ICC Academy here on Sunday afternoon with the focus firmly on their play against spin.

IMAGE: Steve Smith and Travis Head took it easy, the youngsters went all out. Photograph: ICC/X

While senior pros like Steve Smith and Travis Head had a light hit, the youngsters went full throttle.

The Australian team opted for seven ICC academy based net bowlers -- all spinners including slow left-arm orthodox Harshit Seth, a 20 year old UAE player, besides two left arm Chinaman bowlers, as many off-spinners and a leg-spinner.

Australia finished second in Group B behind South Africa and both teams are camping in the UAE, waiting to know who their opponents will be in the semifinals. Australia will face table toppers from Group A, either India or New Zealand, in their last four clash.

The first semifinal involving India will be played in Dubai on Tuesday and the second one in Lahore on Wednesday.

After the training on Sunday, spinner Harshit Seth said the Aussie batters told the net bowlers to bowl a certain length that would invite them to drive and flick.