IPL to blame for Pakistan's struggles?

From Saqlain Mushtaq challenging India to a bilateral series across formats to Inzamam ul Haq calling on cricket boards to stop sending their players to IPL, the reaction of former Pakistan stars, after the national team's early exit from Champions Trophy, has bordered on the ridiculous to real disappointment and hurt.

IMAGE: India and Pakistan faced off rarely it was difficult to do long-term planning and beat their traditional rivals. Photograph: BCCI

Saqlain, the champion off-spinner who has also remained head coach of the Pakistan team, said on a TV channel that while India has a very good outfit Pakistan's recent losses to them are because of the absence of bilateral cricket between the two countries.

"If India wants to prove it is superior to the Pakistan team I suggest they play a bilateral series of at least 10 Tests, ODIs and T20 internationals on home and away basis. We will know the real strengths of both teams when playing against each other," he said.

Saqlain said since India and Pakistan faced off rarely it was difficult to do long-term planning and beat their traditional rivals.

"India is a better side no doubt but I think it is only in a proper long bilateral series will we know how good India is against us."

Former captain Inzamam said that India's recent growth and success was because of the IPL, in which top players from across the world participate.

"You can understand how much that has benefited Indian cricket. Their younger players are getting exposure and polishing themselves and learning how to deal with pressure playing against or with the top players.

"In contrast, Indian players are not allowed to play in any other league and this means that while India has developed its cricket, other sides are falling behind."

Inzamam urged other boards to not send their players to play in the IPL.

Pace legend Wasim Akram made it clear that he was not interested in a permanent coaching job with the Pakistan team because of his other commitments.

"But when have I ever said I am not available to help the players, the board in any other way free of cost. Having seen the way some of our former players, especially Waqar Younis, have been treated in the past when they were with the team and board, I don't want that sort of disrespect at my age," Akram said on his Champions Trophy show.

Former opener Mohsin Khan, who has worked as interim head coach and chief selector, said the performances of the team will only improve when Pakistani coaches are given proper time and respect.

"I have faced this situation. There are people on the board who try to shift blame on the coaches, players when the team doesn't perform well. There is no patience and there is no respect shown for the background of local coaches," Mohsin said.

He recalled how the PCB removed him as coach and chief selector midway during a series to bring in a foreign coach after the team had won a series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England and was developing well.

Pace great Waqar Younis agreed that whoever the PCB brings in on the support staff or as head coach, he must be allowed to complete his tenure.