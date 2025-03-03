From 2021 Pain To CT Glory: Varun's Dubai Redemption

Varun Chakravarthy now holds the best figures by an Indian bowler on Champions Trophy debut.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates a wicket during the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Varun Chakravarthy exorcised his Dubai demons in style, claiming a five-wicket haul to power India to a thumping victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.



Three years ago, in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy endured a forgettable campaign in Dubai, going wicketless in three matches as India crashed out in the group stage.



The Tamil Nadu spinner conceded 71 runs in 11 overs, failing to make any impact.



That disappointment saw him sidelined for three years before he made a successful comeback during the Bangladesh T20I series last year -- a return that reignited his career and there has been no looking back since.



The 33 year old's journey back to the Indian team was anything but smooth. Despite being the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023-2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 scalps, he had to endure the frustration of watching from the sidelines.



His standout IPL 2024 season, where he played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning campaign with 21 wickets in 15 matches, still wasn't enough to secure a T20 World Cup spot.



Adding to his frustration, he was overlooked for India's five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe in July where selectors rewarded IPL's top performers.



But his fortunes changed when he earned a call-up for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home. Seizing his chance, he finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker, bagging five wickets at an economy of just over six. That series proved to be the turning point in his career, instilling in him the belief that he belonged at the highest level.

After a long wait of more than three years, things were finally falling in place for the spinner. And Chakravarthy credited his resurgence to a technical adjustment in his bowling when he found himself out of favour.



'After the 2021 World Cup, I analysed my bowling and what I found was I was bowling more side spin, and I wasn't being able to beat the batsmen through side spin. I worked out that I need to beat them with bounce. Then I started working with overspin. If it bounces more, the chances are I can get it to spin more,' he told Star Sports after the first T20I against England in January.



His transformation was evident in his superb performances with the ball. In the four-match T20I series in South Africa, he topped the bowling charts with 12 wickets at an average of 11.50, including a stunning 5/17.



The confidence just kept growing. Against England, he was even more lethal, finishing with 14 wickets from five matches at a staggering average of 9.85 -- his second five-wicket haul in six games.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy registered the best figures by an Indian bowler on Champions Trophy debut. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Following his superb showing in T20 cricket, it was no surprise when Chakravarthy was drafted in the final Champions Trophy squad as the fifth spinner in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was originally picked in the provisional squad.



Given the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, it was always a matter of when, not if, he would get his chance in the Champions Trophy.



After missing India's first two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, Chakravarthy got his opportunity against New Zealand -- and he made sure to make it count.



Playing in just his second One-Day International, Chakravarthy didn't take time to announce his presence. Will Young tried to force the spinner through the off-side but only managed an inside edge back on to his stumps.



His first spell of 1/16 in five overs helped India keep the New Zealand's batters in check before he dismantled their middle order in his second spell.



Coming back into the attack in the 34th over, Chakravarthy struck in the second over of his spell. He got Glenn Phillips leg before wicket for 12 as the right-hander failed to read the googly before left-hander Michael Bracewell was done in by the leg-spinner and was trapped plumb leg before.

He finished his spell in grand style with a double strike in his final over -- dismissing Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry.



His career-best 5/42 in 10 overs etched his name into the record books.



Chakravarthy holds the best figures by an Indian bowler on Champions Trophy debut and the second-best overall after Australia's Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 against New Zealand in 2017.



His five wicket haul in just his second ODI is the earliest by an Indian in 50 overs cricket, and the second-best spell by an Indian in Champions Trophy history after Ravindra Jadeja's 5/36 against the West Indies in 2013.



From struggling in 2021 to shining in the Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy's redemption in Dubai is complete.