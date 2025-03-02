Fans Miss Dhoni At India-New Zealand Game

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired, a large number of young fans could be seen wearing his iconic No. 7 jersey.

IMAGE: People relate jersey No, 7 with M S Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Many Indian fans believe that Team India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav -- nicknamed SKY -- should be part of the ODI team as well.

On their way to watch the India-New Zealand match, fans engaged in a conversation about this topic.

Their argument was that the ODI format also requires aggressive batting, and Yadav is one of the finest attacking batters in the country.

Interestingly, this discussion was sparked by his presence in the stands during the India-Pakistan match.

Coincidentally, one of the VIP boxes in the stadium is called the 'Sky Box', although it is not named after him.

"Since there's already a box named Sky, all that's needed is his presence," one fan remarked jokingly.

IMAGE: The Sky Box at the Dubai international stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Dhoni's No. 7 Jersey

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired, a large number of young fans could be seen wearing his iconic No. 7 jersey.

Many among them were Chennai Super Kings supporters. The Indian Premier League fever has already taken hold of fans, with the tournament set to commence on March 22.

Some supporters even arrived with Royal Challengers Bengaluru banners.

Additionally, many carried placards congratulating Virat Kohli on his 300th ODI match.

IMAGE: An Indian fans gets his country's flag painted on his cheek. Photograph: K R Nayar

Know Your Champions

Fans always seem to get immense joy and a sense of pride when they paint the Indian flag on their cheeks.

A face-painting kiosk has been set up inside the Fan Zone section of the stadium where many lined up to have their country's flag painted before entering.

IMAGE: Know Your Champions banner at the Fan Zone. Photograph: K R Nayar

The Fan Zone features several attractions, including a massive banner titled 'Know Your Champions' that showcases details about the tournament's star players.

Another popular spot is where fans can take photos with the Champions Trophy banner and the stadium as a backdrop.

Youngsters enthusiastically posed for pictures, with some even engaging in shadow batting.

Being a Sunday, many schoolchildren were seen attending with their parents.

IMAGE: On a line below the All On The Line arch. Photograph: K R Nayar

Lining Up Under 'All On The Line'

Hundreds of school and college students were selected to carry large flags for the national anthem ceremony.

As passionate cricket fans themselves, they were thrilled not only to be part of the pre-match proceedings but also to watch the game after that.

They lined up in white attire, creating a striking visual as they walked through the Champions Trophy arch, which displayed the tournament's tagline 'All On The Line.'

IMAGE: Former UAE women's team captain Chaya Mughal prepares the national anthem teams. Photograph: K R Nayar

Woman cricketer backs national anthem teams

Former UAE women's team captain Chaya Mughal was in charge of the national anthem team.

A school teacher by profession, she ensured that discipline was maintained during the proceedings.

She now serves as the Women's Cricket Development Officer for the Emirates Cricket Board.

Before playing for the UAE, Mughal had represented Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket.

Many UAE women cricketers were seen watching the India-New Zealand match.

Notably, in the ICC T20 Women's World Cup Qualifier 2024, the UAE had reached the semifinals before narrowly losing to Sri Lanka by just 15 runs.

Busy buggy vehicles

Given the long walk from the parking area to the stadium gates, numerous buggy vehicles can be seen plying around to ferry fans, ensuring that elderly spectators didn't have to walk the entire distance.

The buggy drivers wore T-shirts with 'How May I Help You?' printed on the back.

Since many fans are fasting now due to Ramadan, the stadium filled up only gradually.

However, those who arrived late were disappointed as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed early -- before many had even taken their seats.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com