Will Raina return to play IPL 2020?

September 12, 2020 11:38 IST

IMAGE: Suresh Raina is training in a picturesque location. Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy, Suresh Raina/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina is training hard after returning to India.

A week after landing in the UAE, Raina pulled out of IPL 2020.

Though CSK cited personal reasons for Raina's exit, the CSK vice-captain said he returned home because of safety issues.

The way Raina is training, it feels he just needs a nudge from the CSK management to board the flight to Dubai.

Raina has been sharing videos and photos of his workouts from a picturesque location on Instagram.

In some pictures, he can be seen working out with a couple of dumbbells while in others he can be seen running with a caption, 'No Excuses'.

The videos have left CSK fans asking if Raina will play IPL 2020.

CSK team-mate Shane Watson spoke about Raina's departure, stating it would be hard to replace the left-hander in the CSK team.

Soon after returning to India, Raina -- who has a phenomenal IPL record -- hinted that he could head back to the UAE if the situation improves.

CSK Owner Narayanaswami Srinivasan says a final decision regarding Raina's comeback rests with Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming.

Even if Raina returns in a day or two, it is unlikely he will feature in CSK's opening game -- and IPL 2020's first fixture -- next Saturday, September 19, as he will need to spend time in quarantine for a week.