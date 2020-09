September 11, 2020 11:17 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a peek into what's in store for bowlers in IPL 2020.

The Chennai Super Kings captain smashed a mighty six during a practice game, clearing the long-on fence by miles.

'Beautiful timing, bat swing, Can't do much mate. Bowlers, I feel sad,' declared CSK team-mate Murli Vijay who saw the ball soar high over his head at long-on in the video posted by CSK on Instagram.