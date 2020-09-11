News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahar to start training after recovering from COVID-19

Chahar to start training after recovering from COVID-19

Source: PTI
September 11, 2020 17:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Chahar received a clearance from BCCI to start training

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar received a clearance from BCCI to start training on Friday. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar started training from Friday, after receiving the necessary clearance from the BCCI following his recovery from COVID-19.

Chahar, who entered the team's bio-bubble on Wednesday after returning two negative tests, had to undergo a cardio vascular test as per BCCI protocol before he could hit the nets.

"He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

 

Last year's runners-up CSK face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener on September 19.

Another player, a batsman, who was tested positive shortly after team's arrival in Dubai, will be tested on Saturday.

CSK were the last team to start training after 13 members of their contingent tested positive. Another setback was Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

"We will miss our senior players but at the same time, it is an opportunity for others to stand up and prove themselves. We are confident of doing the job well with what we have," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Meet Dhoni's biggest fan

SEE: Meet Dhoni's biggest fan

Can Rahul-Kumble lift Kings XI to maiden IPL title?

Can Rahul-Kumble lift Kings XI to maiden IPL title?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use