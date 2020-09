September 11, 2020 17:08 IST

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni with her dad. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Ziva Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Want to meet Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biggest fan?

It's none other than his five year old, Ziva.

In the video posted on Ziva's Instagram feed, she is seen holding a painting of daddy dearest, who is away in the UAE to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Asked by her mom Sakshi Singh Rawat-Dhoni whose painting she is holding, Ziva replies confidently: 'It's Papa.'

Sakshi asks again: 'Are you sure this is papa?' to which Ziva replies: 'Mahendra Singh Dhoni.'