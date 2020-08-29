News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suresh Raina pulls out IPL due to 'personal reasons', heads back to India

Suresh Raina pulls out IPL due to 'personal reasons', heads back to India

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 29, 2020 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina has pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing 'personal reasons', the franchise said on Saturday.

 

The 33-year-old had retired from international cricket earlier this month.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan's statement.

CSK is already in trouble after 12 members of its contingent, including an India T20 specialist fast bowler, tested positive for COVID-19, leading to an extension of their quarantine period here till September 1.

The IPL starts on September 19, moved to UAE this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. PTI KHS

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Rohit's adorable pic of daughter

Rohit's adorable pic of daughter

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use