SEE: My heart goes out to you: Watson on Raina's exit

August 31, 2020 12:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson reacted to Suresh Raina's departure from the UAE in a video uploaded on his Instagram page.

The Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of trouble with multiple CSK folk testing positive for COVID-19.

Then CSK star Raina pulled out of the IPL, citing 'personal reasons'.

'I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you are going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK,' Watson said.

Referring to Raina as a 'star' and the 'heartbeat' of CSK, Watson hoped for his well-being.

Watson said he and the rest of the CSK staff will do whatever they can to ensure that the IPL goes ahead.

'It has been an interesting time to be in lockdown again for another seven days, but this is the ever changing world that we live in,' the big-hitting Australian said.

'We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world. All players, all fans, want it to go ahead,' he added.

'It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to follow the BCCI's and IPL governing council's bio-security protocols because something like this can create a hiccup to start things off,' Watson said.

'Fingers crossed nothing like this happens for the rest of the tournament and the tournament goes as seamlessly as possible. And it's another exciting season of the IPL and cricket.'