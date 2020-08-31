News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: My heart goes out to you: Watson on Raina's exit

SEE: My heart goes out to you: Watson on Raina's exit

By Rediff Cricket
August 31, 2020 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson reacted to Suresh Raina's departure from the UAE in a video uploaded on his Instagram page.

The Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of trouble with multiple CSK folk testing positive for COVID-19.

Then CSK star Raina pulled out of the IPL, citing 'personal reasons'.

'I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you are going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK,' Watson said.

 

 

Referring to Raina as a 'star' and the 'heartbeat' of CSK, Watson hoped for his well-being.

Watson said he and the rest of the CSK staff will do whatever they can to ensure that the IPL goes ahead.

'It has been an interesting time to be in lockdown again for another seven days, but this is the ever changing world that we live in,' the big-hitting Australian said.

'We all have to do what we possibly can to stay safe, to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the IPL tournament because it is the best T20 tournament in the world. All players, all fans, want it to go ahead,' he added.

'It is a situation that has made everyone realise how integral and important it is for everyone to follow the BCCI's and IPL governing council's bio-security protocols because something like this can create a hiccup to start things off,' Watson said.

'Fingers crossed nothing like this happens for the rest of the tournament and the tournament goes as seamlessly as possible. And it's another exciting season of the IPL and cricket.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
Related News: IPL, Watson, CSK, BCCI, Raina
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Raina pulled out of IPL after 'rift' with Dhoni?

Raina pulled out of IPL after 'rift' with Dhoni?

Why Army officer's son Suresh Raina took to cricket...

Why Army officer's son Suresh Raina took to cricket...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use