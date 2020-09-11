IPL 2020: Gambhir believes players won't be afraid of COVID-19 cases

Source:

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during a training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that the coronavirus pandemic will not impact the performance of the cricketers when they participate in the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

The former Delhi Capitals captain also stressed that players must adhere to the guidelines put in place.

"I don't think that players will be afraid of it. It is important to be in the bio-secure bubble and follow the guidelines.Just because of one person, the tournament can't be sacrificed. So, it is important to follow the instructions and guidelines," Gambhir said.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on the chances of Delhi Capitals winning the tournament, Gambhir said that in IPL, there is no certainty about anything and also raised the point that Indian players have not played the game for a long time due to the pandemic.

"IPL is a kind of tournament where any team can beat another team. The most important thing ishow you start the journey. Also, the Indian players haven't played any cricket for the last 6 months so whether they are rusty or not will be known once the tournament starts," he said.