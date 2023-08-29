News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023

By Rediff Cricket
August 29, 2023 15:06 IST
Asia Cup schedule

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off on Wednesday, August 30, with an opening ceremony before former champions Pakistan take on debutants Nepal in the tournament opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The opening ceremony will have performances by Indian music legend AR Rahman and Pakistan great Atif Aslam. 

What time will the match start?

Pakistan vs Nepal, group stage, Match 1. (1500 IST).

Broadcast and streaming

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports and streamed live on Hotstar.

- Here is the full cricket schedule

 

Rediff Cricket
