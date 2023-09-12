News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dunith Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell

Dunith Wellalage sets records ablaze with magical spell

Source: PTI
September 12, 2023 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With five-for, Wellalage lives up to expectations

Dunith Wellalage

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SLC/X

Dunith Wellalage has always been marked for bigger things on a cricket field in Lankan circles, and on Tuesday he underlined his credentials with a brilliant five-for against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo.

Those who know Wellalage would not have been surprised one bit as cricket is in the blood of the 20-year-old, who hails from Moratuwa, the fertile cricket base of Sri Lanka.

His father Suranga Wellalage was a wicketkeeper batsman himself, and had once appeared in a few matches for the Prince of Wales team before diverting his career.

But it was his son's destiny to climb the ladder, and represent the country from age-group to top-flight cricket.

 

"I first saw him in a school match while he was playing for St Sebastian's. The boy had wonderful timing and was a natural talent. He was very handy with the ball too," said Roger Wijesuriya, the former Sri Lankan cricketer.

Soon, Wellalage shifted his base to St Joseph's College in Colombo seeking a better, more established cricket facility.

The school has an illustrious alumni list that includes Sri Lankan cricketers like Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne and Thissara Perera.

"Once he enrolled into the school, we decided to give him as much opportunity to grow as a cricketer. He was a hard-working kid with a clear vision about his career.

"We just helped him along, and he was a heavy-scorer and took wickets regularly for his school side. He was easily a step or two ahead of other boys around," said Wijesuriya who mentored and coached Wellalage at the school.
However, Wellalage first made an impression at a big stage during the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

That tournament had given the cricketing world several talented kids apart from Wellalage.

The likes of Dewald Brevis and Indian youngsters Yash Dhull and Raj Angad Bawa hogged limelight in that tournament.

"Yeah! It was a breakout tournament for him. It gave him the confidence that he can do well for his country on big stages. It kind of mentally prepared him as he always had the skills," he said.

In that U-19 World Cup, Wellalage emerged the highest wicket-taker, grabbing 17 wickets from six matches, besides scoring 264 runs with a hundred.

Wellalage also became the first Sri Lankan captain to score a hundred in the Under-19 World Cup during that tournament.

The Sri Lanka senior team debut did not take long as he was given the cap during the first ODI against Australia at Pallekele earlier this June.

His maiden international wicket was Steve Smith, no less.

Now at the Premadasa Stadium, Wellalage has added some more hefty names to that list – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

"He has made a good beginning. But he still has a long way to go. But I am sure that this boy is the future flag-bearer of Sri Lankan cricket," said Wijesuriya, who has seen several young talents up close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli has shown again why he is called great'
'Kohli has shown again why he is called great'
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
Asia Cup: The secret of Kuldeep's success!
Monday Was A Day Of Records For India
Monday Was A Day Of Records For India
UP rain toll climbs to 28, red alert in 6 districts
UP rain toll climbs to 28, red alert in 6 districts
Doping scandal rocks tennis: Halep hit with 4-year ban
Doping scandal rocks tennis: Halep hit with 4-year ban
Soldier, Army dog Kent killed in J-K encounter
Soldier, Army dog Kent killed in J-K encounter
Meet the newest member of Sunil Chhetri's family
Meet the newest member of Sunil Chhetri's family

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Rohit joins 10,000-run club!

Rohit joins 10,000-run club!

Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli

Why K L Rahul loves batting with Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances