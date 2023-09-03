News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Source: PTI
September 03, 2023 20:24 IST
IMAGES from the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan played in Lahore on Sunday

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrate. Photograph: BCB/Twitter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased their batting prowess with thrilling centuries as they took Bangladesh to a commanding 334 for 5 in their must-win Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday.

While Hasan amassed 112 runs off 119 deliveries, Shanto picked up where he left off in the previous game, with a 105-ball 104.

 

The duo together hit the ball 16 times to the fence and five times over it as they looked in command at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After an underwhelming batting display in their tournament opener, the Bangladesh batting unit gave a good account of itself.

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto showcased their batting prowess with thrilling centuries. Photograph: ACC/Twitter
 
Afghanistan bowlers were guilty of leaking runs, especially left-arm medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/53 in 6 overs), as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled to find answers.

Even star spinner Rashid Khan (0/66 in 10 overs) was ineffective as he remained wicketless.

Playing in the scorching heat, Hasan put up a 60-run opening stand with Mohammad Naim (28) to give Bangladesh a strong start.

However, Afghanistan put Bangladesh in a spot of bother by claiming two wickets in quick succession.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/62 in 10 overs) gave Afghanistan the first breakthrough as he cleaned up Naim with a perfect googly.

Medium pacer Gulbadin Naib (0/59 in 8 overs) then induced an outside edge to send Towhid Hridoy packing without opening his account.

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Bangladesh batting unit gave a good account of itself. Photograph: BCB/Twitter

Hassan then began the rebuilding act with Shanto. The two stitched a 215-run partnership.

The way both Shanto and Mehidy batted, it looked unlikely that any of the Afghan bowlers would be able to snare their wickets and that's what exactly happened.

Hasan retired hurt in the 43rd over due to cramps in his left hand.

A few overs later, Shanto attempted a reverse sweep but slipped as he set off to take a run, putting an end to his spectacular innings.

BangladeshDespite three run-outs, the Afghan fielding was found wanting on several occasions.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (11 not out) and Shamim Hossain (10) took Bangladesh past the 300-run mark.

