Rohit joins 10,000-run club!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 12, 2023 15:46 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is the sixth Indian batter to complete 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian batter to go past the landmark of 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals, in the Asia Cup Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

 

Rohit brought up the landmark in grand style as he lofted pacer Kasun Rajitha back over his head for a straight six, to go past 10,000 runs in his 241st innings -- the second fastest after team-mate Virat Kohli, who got there in 205 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first player to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, while Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kohli are the other players to get to the landmark.

Overall, he is the 15th player to go past 10,000 runs in 50-overs cricket.

