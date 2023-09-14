News
Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4

Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 14, 2023 21:42 IST
IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is stumped out off the bowling of Dunith Wellalage

IMAGE: Afghanistan's spin attack will be lead by the experienced Rashid Khan. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a timely 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 against Sri Lanka after rain reduced the Super Four Asia Cup match to 42-overs a side contest in Colombo on Thursday.

 

Opting to bat in the crucial fixture, opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29).

Abdullah Shafique hit a half-century before being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana 

IMAGE: Abdullah Shafique hit a half-century before being dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.

Matheesha Pathirana celebrates on dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed 

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana celebrates on dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Earlier, the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was further reduced to a 42 overs-a-side affair following another rain interruption at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan were stuttering at 130 for five in 27.4 overs against hosts Sri Lanka when rain stopped play.

Mohammad Nawaz (12) was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana on the last ball before the break. Mohammad Rizwan (22) was in the middle.

Pramod Madushan gives Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman a send-off

IMAGE: Pramod Madushan gives Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman a send-off. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Earlier in the day, a delayed start had curtailed the contest to a 45-overs-per-side affair.

The match is a virtual semi-final with the winner of this game going through to face India in the final on Sunday.

Both teams are on two points each. However, if the match is washed out, Sri Lanka will qualify for the summit clash owing to a better Net Run Rate.

Source: PTI
