News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

PIX: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: September 02, 2023 17:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the Asia Cup 2023 match played between India and Pakistan played in Pallekele on Saturday.

Shaheen Afridi celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan got off to a stuttering start with Shaheen Afridi taking out Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli before two short spells of rain interrupted proceedings.

 

The first stoppage due to rain came when India reached 15 for no loss.

A second spell of rain halted play when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs.

The groundstaff bring the covers on to the field 

IMAGE: The groundstaff bring the covers on to the field. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Rain returned to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skillful spell of fast bowling from Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room.

The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.

Rohit Sharma is bowled by Shaheen Afridi 

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were batting on six and two respectively when they returned to bat.

On resumption after rain, Kishan smashed Rauf for the first six of the match.

Haris Rauf picked the two wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill 

IMAGE: Haris Rauf picked the two wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Two overs later, Rauf ended Gill's struggles as he had him bowled out for 10 off the first ball of the 15th over.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: The King is ready for Pakistan
PIX: The King is ready for Pakistan
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
Hockey 5s: India thump Malaysia to set up Pak final
Hockey 5s: India thump Malaysia to set up Pak final
Union minister's son booked under Arms Act in UP
Union minister's son booked under Arms Act in UP
India vs Pakistan: Lacklustre show by fans dampen mood
India vs Pakistan: Lacklustre show by fans dampen mood
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
'Will be hard to clock 2:58 at Asian Games'
Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief
Conversions: SC shield for UP Christian society chief

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

India vs Pakistan: Lacklustre show by fans dampen mood

India vs Pakistan: Lacklustre show by fans dampen mood

Bangladesh hope batters come good against Afghanistan

Bangladesh hope batters come good against Afghanistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances