PIX: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

IMAGES from the Asia Cup 2023 match played between India and Pakistan played in Pallekele on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi celebrates on dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan got off to a stuttering start with Shaheen Afridi taking out Rohit Sharma and then Virat Kohli before two short spells of rain interrupted proceedings.

The first stoppage due to rain came when India reached 15 for no loss.

A second spell of rain halted play when India were struggling at 51 for three in 11.2 overs.

IMAGE: The groundstaff bring the covers on to the field. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Rain returned to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the 12th over after a skillful spell of fast bowling from Afridi sent the Indian batting mainstays Rohit Sharma (11 off 22) and Virat Kohli (4 off 7), back into the dressing room.

The third batter to be dismissed was Shreyas Iyer (14 off 9) who pulled a shot ball from Haris Rauf straight to the midwicket fielder.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were batting on six and two respectively when they returned to bat.

On resumption after rain, Kishan smashed Rauf for the first six of the match.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf picked the two wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Two overs later, Rauf ended Gill's struggles as he had him bowled out for 10 off the first ball of the 15th over.