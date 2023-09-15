Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates Anamul Haque’s dismissal with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the Asia Cup Super 4 match held in Colombo, India won the toss and decided to field against Bangladesh.

India made several changes to their playing XI, opting to rest Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. As part of these changes, Tilak Varma made his ODI debut, and Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav were included for this Super Four clash.

However, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer remained absent from India's lineup for the third consecutive game due to an injury concern, with the BCCI stating that he had shown improvement but was not yet fully fit.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of Liton Das here and below. Photograph: ACC/X

On the other side, Bangladesh handed an ODI debut to Tanzib Shakib. The match got off to an exciting start for India as Mohammed Shami struck early in the first over, dismissing Litton Das for a duck. Shami's over proved productive as he not only picked up a wicket but also conceded just two runs, despite a couple of wides.

The early loss of Litton Das added to Bangladesh's troubles, as opener Tanzid Hasan also departed after scoring 13 runs off 12 balls. With the quick dismissals, Bangladesh found themselves in a challenging situation early in the match. Bangladesh's captain, Shakib al Hasan, was the next batsman in.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur removed Tanzid Hasan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bangladesh lost their third wicket, with Shardul Thakur claiming his second victim as Anamul Haque departed after scoring 4 runs off 11 balls. Anamul's dismissal came from a top-edge, allowing KL Rahul to settle under the ball, resulting in another wicket for Bangladesh.