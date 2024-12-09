News
Home  » Cricket » B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'

B'desh Skipper Stirs Crowd With 'Allahu Akbar'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 09, 2024 14:33 IST
'Is he trying to rile up the crowd?'

Bangladesh fans

IMAGE: The crowd was overwhelmingly in favour of Bangladesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X
 

In a stunning turn of events, the Indian U-19 cricket team suffered a crushing 59 run defeat against Bangladesh in the U-19 Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Despite restricting Bangladesh to a modest 198/9, India's batters crumbled under pressure, being bowled out for 139 runs.

The match at Dubai's international cricket stadium was marked by an unexpected twist -- the crowd was overwhelmingly in favour of Bangladesh.

Loud chants of 'Allahu Akbar' echoed through the stadium as Bangladesh Captain Azizul Hakim Tamim urged the crowd to intensify their support,

Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Roshan Abeysinghe, in the commentary box, asked, 'Is he trying to rile up the crowd? Wow. Well done.' Retired India pacer Atul Wassan added, 'They are all showmen. They know how to play to the galleries. This is what maturity and coming of age means.'

The Indian team, led by Mohamed Amaan, had been favorites to win the tournament.

