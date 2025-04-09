HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shreyas reveals chat that fired up Arya's ton

Shreyas reveals chat that fired up Arya's ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
April 09, 2025 00:43 IST

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said he wants his batters to play with an aggressive, fearless, and free-flowing mindset, something young opener Priyansh Arya showcased during his sensational maiden IPL century against Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya combined fearless power-hitting with a bit of luck to hammer a blazing 103 off just 42 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Arya rode on his luck and power-hitting to slam 103 off 42 balls -- the fifth fastest century in IPL history as PBKS posted 219/6 despite half their side returning to the dugout in the first eight overs.

"Absolutely. This is going to be the template, irrespective of the ground. We have variety in the batting line-up. Great hitters, great timers, scintillating to watch Priyansh bat from the outside.

 

"When I had a chat with him in the last game, he was a bit timid in his decision-making against Jofra (Archer). Tonight, he was backing his instincts," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

"It was free-flowing and that is the mindset I want in everyone. Today, he kept on going, he was fearless and it was basically one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL so far."

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just one over giving away nine runs and Iyer said it was a tactical move to hold back the experienced leg-spinner.

"That was a tactical call, because (Shivam) Dube had already played a few deliveries, and also Conway. With Yuzi coming in, we know how destructive he (Dube) can be. But Yuzi is a smart bowler. My instincts felt that pacers bowling slower balls into the wicket (would work), and we basically wanted pace against Dube.

"We delayed a bit but eventually, it worked out."

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

