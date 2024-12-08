Asia Cup U-19 Final: India restrict Bangladesh to 198

IMAGE: India Under-19 players celebrate a wicket during Asia Cup 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's bowlers came up with a disciplined performance to bowl out Bangladesh for 198 in the final of the Asia Cup 2024 Under-19 tournament in Dubai on Sunday.



Yudhajit Guha (2/29), Chetan Sharma (2/48) and Hardik Pandya (2/41) picked up two wickets each, while Kiran Chormale, K P Karthikeya and Ayush Mhatre bagged a wicket each to bundled out Bangladesh in 49.1 overs.



Rizan Hossan top scored for Bangladesh with a fluent 47, while Mohammad Shihab James stroked 40 as the duo put on 62

runs for the fourth wicket to revive Bangladesh after a few early wickets.But India's bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets before Hasan Faysal's vital knock of 39 saved Bangladesh the blushes.Bangladesh struggled to get going before Guha made the breakthrough as he dismissed Siddiki Aleen for one before Sharma got the wicket of Zawad Abrar for 20.

Captain Hakim Tamim made an encouraging start as he made 16, with a four and a six, but failed to carry on as he fell to Chormale, in the 19th over with Bangladesh slipping to 66/3.



Hossan and James looked to rebuild Bangladesh in the middle overs but they struggled to get the momentum.