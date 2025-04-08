HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wanted to hit first ball for six: Fearless Arya

Source: PTI
April 08, 2025
April 08, 2025 23:06 IST

Punjab Kings young opener Priyansh Arya on Tuesday said his hundred against Chennai Super Kings in his debut IPL season was a result of his instinctive style of play.

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya brought up his IPL century in 39 balls, the fifth fastest in tournament's history. Photograph: BCCI

Arya, a product of Delhi Premier League, rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence to power Punjab Kings to 219 for six.

He brought up his IPL century in 39 balls, the fifth fastest in tournament's history.

 

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, which came off just 30 balls in 2013.

"I'm not expressive but getting a very good feeling from within. In the last game, Shreyas Iyer talked about backing your instincts, he suggested me to play the way I want to. I was thinking that if I get the first ball in my slot, I will definitely hit it for a six," Arya said after his splendid knock.

"I want to express myself as much as I can and not restrict myself."

Asked on what he found easier between DPL and IPL, Arya expectedly chose the former.

Arya was under pressure coming into the team's second home game after falling to a first ball duck off Jofra Archer in his previous outing.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
