WTC 2025: India Drop To Third

WTC 2025: India Drop To Third

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 08, 2024 12:58 IST
Team India

IMAGE: After the 10-wicket thrashing at Adelaide, India dropped to third position behind South Africa, putting their chances of reaching a third consecutive WTC 2025 final under serious threat. Photograph: BCCI
 

Australia stormed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 standings with a thumping 10 wicket victory over India in the pink-ball second Test at Adelaide on Sunday, finishing the match inside three days.

The win not only helped Australia level the five Test series 1-1 but they also overtook India to the top spot in the standings and stayed on course for their second successive WTC final at Lord's next year.

The second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which finished in less than two hours on Day 3, is the shortest Test between Australia and India in terms of balls, with just 1,031 balls being bowled in the entire match.

India dropped to third position behind South Africa, putting their chances of reaching a third consecutive WTC 2025 final under serious threat.

Defending champions Australia remain on track to finish among the top two in the WTC standings, with three Tests left in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and two more to come in Sri Lanka next year.

Even a 2-2 series draw with India could keep them in contention for a place in the final.

For India, who made it to the WTC final twice, the defeat in Adelaide is a big setback to their hopes. They face the stiff task of needing to win all of their remaining three matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series to ensure qualification.

Meanwhile, South Africa rose to second in the standings and are well-placed to claim victory in the ongoing second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, which could further strengthen their WTC 2025 final hopes.

WTC 2025 Standings (After India vs Australia 2nd Test at Adelaide)

REDIFF CRICKET
