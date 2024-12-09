3 matches, 3 losses: Nightmare day for Indian cricket

Forgettable Sunday for Indian cricket as men, women and U-19 sides suffer defeats

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test. Photograph: ICC/X

It turned out to be a forgettable day on Sunday for Indian cricket as each of the three national teams -- senior men's, women's and Under-19 men's sides -- suffered humiliating defeats in their respective matches.

While the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, the Indian women lost by a huge 122 runs against Australia in the second ODI to hand their rivals a 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled at 1-1 after India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs. The third Test will be played in Brisbane from December 14.

If that was not enough, the Indian Under-19 side lost by 59 runs against Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Chasing a paltry 199, title favourites India were shot out for a mere 139 in 35.2 overs by the defending champions Bangladesh in the summit clash to lift the Under-19 Asia Cup trophy.

Australia clinched the three-match ODI series against India with a dominant 122-run victory in Brisbane.

Batting first, Australia posted a massive total of 371/8, with centuries from openers Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry. India, in reply, were bowled out for 249, falling short of the target by a significant margin.