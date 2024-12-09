News
Home  » Cricket » 3 matches, 3 losses: Nightmare day for Indian cricket

Source: PTI
December 09, 2024 00:04 IST
Forgettable Sunday for Indian cricket as men, women and U-19 sides suffer defeats

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test. Photograph: ICC/X

It turned out to be a forgettable day on Sunday for Indian cricket as each of the three national teams -- senior men's, women's and Under-19 men's sides -- suffered humiliating defeats in their respective matches.

 

While the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, the Indian women lost by a huge 122 runs against Australia in the second ODI to hand their rivals a 2-0 lead in the three-game series in Brisbane.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now levelled at 1-1 after India won the series opener in Perth by 295 runs. The third Test will be played in Brisbane from December 14.

Team India players

If that was not enough, the Indian Under-19 side lost by 59 runs against Bangladesh in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.

Chasing a paltry 199, title favourites India were shot out for a mere 139 in 35.2 overs by the defending champions Bangladesh in the summit clash to lift the Under-19 Asia Cup trophy.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Australia clinched the three-match ODI series against India with a dominant 122-run victory in Brisbane.

Batting first, Australia posted a massive total of 371/8, with centuries from openers Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry. India, in reply, were bowled out for 249, falling short of the target by a significant margin.

