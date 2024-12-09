'Breakout Star Of This Team'

'No Indian batter has hit more sixes than him against fast bowling in Tests in Australia to date, and he has played only two Tests.'

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy's meteoric rise -- from a T20I dazzler to proving his mettle in the cauldron of Test cricket -- signals the emergence of a potential game-changer for India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Nitish Kumar Reddy's fearless batting and promising bowling skills have caught the eye of experts and fans alike.

Nitish first caught the eye during IPL 2024 where he delivered fearless performances for SunRisers Hyderabad. Fast forward seven months, and the 21 year old is emerging as a key figure in India's Test setup, demonstrating his potential as a future all-format asset.

Nitish made his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh on October 6. In just his second match, he dazzled with a blistering 74 off 34 balls and picked up two crucial wickets, a performance that quickly thrust him into the spotlight.

His exploits in the shorter format earned him a Test call-up, sparking excitement about his ability to make an impact with both bat and ball.

Reddy's Test debut came under challenging circumstances in Perth, where India found themselves struggling at 73/6. Walking in under immense pressure, the youngster displayed nerves of steel, top-scoring with a gritty 41 off 59 balls in a disappointing team total of 150.

In the second innings, he showcased a different side of his batting, staying unbeaten on 38 off 27 balls as India declared at 487/6. His aggressive yet composed batting helped set a massive target, and he made his mark with the ball, taking his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Mitchell Marsh.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide provided another stern challenge, but Nitish rose to the occasion. Against Australia's formidable bowling attack under lights, he top-scored for India in both innings.

His first innings knock of 42 off 54 balls came amidst a batting collapse that saw India fold for 180. In the second innings, he counterattacked with another 42 off 47 balls, mixing caution with aggression.

'At times, when you are young, you don't have any excess baggage. This boy has been very, very impressive,' Aakash Chopra noted on his YouTube channel. 'No Indian batter has hit more sixes than him against fast bowling in Tests in Australia to date, and he has played only two Tests.'

'He has been outstanding. He is the breakout star of this Indian cricket team on this tour of Australia. He has exceeded our expectations,' Chopra added.

'Nitish Kumar Reddy as a batter looks ready. Nitish Kumar Reddy as a bowler is still a work in progress.

'He has been very impressive; there is no question about that. The way he has adapted to the situation and the way he is batting shows he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders.' Sunil Gavaskar observed.

'He needs to keep working hard, not take anything lightly, and remember always, always, that due to the prayers of his parents and Indian cricket, all good things will happen to him. And that is the reason that he has got to be loyal, loyal to Indian cricket,' Sunny G added.