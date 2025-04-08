HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour

PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 20:37 IST

x

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players cheer for Lucknow Super Giants during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players cheer for Lucknow Super Giants during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photograph: LSG/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballers were spotted at the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

 

MBSG players at the ISL match

IMAGE: MBSG players at the IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Jamie McLaren, Dimitri Petratos and Greg Stewart were seen the VIP box cheering on Lucknow Super Giants. 

Both franchises are owned by Sanjiv Goenka. 

Rishabh Pant with Sanjiv Goenka at the ISL 2nd leg semi-final between MBSG and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata on Monday 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Sanjiv Goenka at the ISL semi-final 2nd leg between MBSG and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: LSG/X

On Monday, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant had attended the Indian Super League semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Apuia scored in the extra time as Mohun Bagan defeated JFC in the 2-legged semi-final and set up the ISL final against Bengaluru FC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match
Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match
Lord Shardul completes special century
Lord Shardul completes special century
Rathi Debuts New Wicket Celebration
Rathi Debuts New Wicket Celebration
Is Rishabh Pant Hiding?
Is Rishabh Pant Hiding?
SEE: Life Comes Full Circle For Bhuvi
SEE: Life Comes Full Circle For Bhuvi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heat Stroke

webstory image 3

Dialogues That Made Manoj Kumar A Legend

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park2:09

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD