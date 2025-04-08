PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour

Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballers were spotted at the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Jamie McLaren, Dimitri Petratos and Greg Stewart were seen the VIP box cheering on Lucknow Super Giants.
Both franchises are owned by Sanjiv Goenka.
On Monday, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant had attended the Indian Super League semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Apuia scored in the extra time as Mohun Bagan defeated JFC in the 2-legged semi-final and set up the ISL final against Bengaluru FC.