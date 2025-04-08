PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour

IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players cheer for Lucknow Super Giants during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photograph: LSG/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballers were spotted at the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

IMAGE: MBSG players at the IPL match. Photograph: BCCI

Jamie McLaren, Dimitri Petratos and Greg Stewart were seen the VIP box cheering on Lucknow Super Giants.

Both franchises are owned by Sanjiv Goenka.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Sanjiv Goenka at the ISL semi-final 2nd leg between MBSG and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: LSG/X

On Monday, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant had attended the Indian Super League semi-final between Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Apuia scored in the extra time as Mohun Bagan defeated JFC in the 2-legged semi-final and set up the ISL final against Bengaluru FC.