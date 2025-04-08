HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What Pant told his bowlers during LSG's tight win vs KKR

What Pant told his bowlers during LSG's tight win vs KKR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 20:54 IST

x

Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi celebrate the wicket of Ramandeep Singh

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi celebrate the wicket of Ramandeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said the message to the bowlers was to stick to the plan and not experiment much after the Kolkata Knight Riders batters came out all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Chasing a daunting 239, KKR raced to 129/2 at the halfway mark but suffered a late batting collapse, allowing LSG to eke out a thrilling four-run win.

 

"After the first powerplay, we spoke with the bowlers about sticking to the plan and not trying to do too much. I think when we batted we didn't realise but after the powerplay we knew it would be really close," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The wicketkeeper batter said they tried to slow down the game in a bid to take away the momentum from KKR.

"Definitely, it was a conscious decision because when the game is running at that pace, you have to slow it down. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy it worked today."

With 472 runs scored in 40 overs, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane felt it was tough for the bowlers, adding that even home spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were struggling to control the middle overs.

"When you are chasing 230-plus, you will lose wickets in the chase. This was one of the best wickets to bat on. Batters had to take a little time to get in. The bowling attack we have, we control our middle-overs really well. Sunil (Narine) was struggling with the ball.

"Sunil and Varun usually dominate the middle overs, but it was tough for the bowlers today," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour
PIX: Mohun Bagan players return Rishabh Pant's favour
IPL PIX: LSG script last-over miracle in Kolkata
IPL PIX: LSG script last-over miracle in Kolkata
Lord Shardul completes special century
Lord Shardul completes special century
SEE: Life Comes Full Circle For Bhuvi
SEE: Life Comes Full Circle For Bhuvi
Ashwin to stop CSK-related content on YouTube channel
Ashwin to stop CSK-related content on YouTube channel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dialogues That Made Manoj Kumar A Legend

webstory image 2

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

webstory image 3

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid Trump tariff turmoil1:02

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid...

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport1:01

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD