What Pant told his bowlers during LSG's tight win vs KKR

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Ravi Bishnoi celebrate the wicket of Ramandeep Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said the message to the bowlers was to stick to the plan and not experiment much after the Kolkata Knight Riders batters came out all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Chasing a daunting 239, KKR raced to 129/2 at the halfway mark but suffered a late batting collapse, allowing LSG to eke out a thrilling four-run win.

"After the first powerplay, we spoke with the bowlers about sticking to the plan and not trying to do too much. I think when we batted we didn't realise but after the powerplay we knew it would be really close," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

The wicketkeeper batter said they tried to slow down the game in a bid to take away the momentum from KKR.

"Definitely, it was a conscious decision because when the game is running at that pace, you have to slow it down. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I am happy it worked today."

With 472 runs scored in 40 overs, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane felt it was tough for the bowlers, adding that even home spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were struggling to control the middle overs.

"When you are chasing 230-plus, you will lose wickets in the chase. This was one of the best wickets to bat on. Batters had to take a little time to get in. The bowling attack we have, we control our middle-overs really well. Sunil (Narine) was struggling with the ball.

"Sunil and Varun usually dominate the middle overs, but it was tough for the bowlers today," he added.