'Therapawtic': Ziva, Dhoni Pamper Friend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always adored dogs, and his Ranchi farmhouse is a testament to this affection.
Among the residents are White Huskies Lily and Gabbar, several Belgian Malinois, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya.
A recent video shared on social media captured a beautiful moment of Dhoni spending quality time with daughter Ziva and one of their dogs.
Whether it's his Huskies enjoying the vast green spaces of his Ranchi home or Ziva joining her dad in pampering their pets, the Dhoni household radiates a sense of love and harmony that endears him to millions.