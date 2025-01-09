HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Therapawtic': Ziva, Dhoni Pamper Friend

'Therapawtic': Ziva, Dhoni Pamper Friend

By REDIFF CRIKCET
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 10:38 IST

x

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always adored dogs, and his Ranchi farmhouse is a testament to this affection.

Among the residents are White Huskies Lily and Gabbar, several Belgian Malinois, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya.

A recent video shared on social media captured a beautiful moment of Dhoni spending quality time with daughter Ziva and one of their dogs.

 

SEE: M S Dhoni brushes the dog's fur while Ziva assists. Video: CSK/X

Whether it's his Huskies enjoying the vast green spaces of his Ranchi home or Ziva joining her dad in pampering their pets, the Dhoni household radiates a sense of love and harmony that endears him to millions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRIKCET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mr and Mrs Dhoni and their love for dogs
Mr and Mrs Dhoni and their love for dogs
Dhoni's love for dogs continues as he adopts another pup
Dhoni's love for dogs continues as he adopts another pup
Chetak, new addition to Dhoni's family
Chetak, new addition to Dhoni's family
WATCH: Why you will fall in love with Dhoni....again!
WATCH: Why you will fall in love with Dhoni....again!
Sania's Son Meets Dhoni And Ziva
Sania's Son Meets Dhoni And Ziva

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Did You Know Farah Khan Is 60 Today?!

webstory image 2

Nvidia Uncovers Robot Training Tech

webstory image 3

Eat Dinner Early! Why? Read On!

VIDEOS

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport0:32

Chitrangda rocks effortless chic look at Mumbai Airport

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede2:28

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'7:30

High-voltage drama outside 'Sheesh Mahal'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD