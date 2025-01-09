'Therapawtic': Ziva, Dhoni Pamper Friend

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always adored dogs, and his Ranchi farmhouse is a testament to this affection.

Among the residents are White Huskies Lily and Gabbar, several Belgian Malinois, and a Dutch Shepherd named Zoya.

A recent video shared on social media captured a beautiful moment of Dhoni spending quality time with daughter Ziva and one of their dogs.

SEE: M S Dhoni brushes the dog's fur while Ziva assists. Video: CSK/X

Whether it's his Huskies enjoying the vast green spaces of his Ranchi home or Ziva joining her dad in pampering their pets, the Dhoni household radiates a sense of love and harmony that endears him to millions.