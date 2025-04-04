HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhoni to return as CSK captain against DC?

Dhoni to return as CSK captain against DC?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 20:06 IST

x

Dhoni Ruturaj

IMAGE: Dhoni last captained CSK on March 21, 2024, when he handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) regular skipper Rituraj Gaikwad, who is nursing an elbow injury, is unlikely play their next IPL home match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, setting the stage for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return at the helm of the five-time champions.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussy has hinted that the keeper-batter might take over captaincy if Gaikwad does not recover in time.

Gaikwad suffered the injury on his right forearm after being struck by a ball while batting in the last game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday. He stepped out to hit Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande but missed the ball, sustaining an injury on his unprotected right elbow.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today,” Hussey said during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in.”

His mention of ‘young wicketkeeper’ has ignited speculation about Dhoni’s potential return to lead the side against DC in front of the home crowd. The 22-year-old Vansh Bedi is the only other keeper-batter in the side and he is yet to make his IPL debut.

 


Dhoni has led CSK in 226 matches and guided them to five IPL and two Champions League titles.

The 43-year-old Dhoni last captained CSK on March 21, 2024, when he handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'No wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni even today'
'No wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni even today'
'Dhoni can't bat 10 overs running full stick'
'Dhoni can't bat 10 overs running full stick'
Should CSK promote Dhoni up the order?
Should CSK promote Dhoni up the order?
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
I will not interfere: Dhoni's clear message to Gaikwad
I will not interfere: Dhoni's clear message to Gaikwad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his iconic 'poetic' style7:22

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his...

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar3:34

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai1:49

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD