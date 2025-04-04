Dhoni to return as CSK captain against DC?

IMAGE: Dhoni last captained CSK on March 21, 2024, when he handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/X

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) regular skipper Rituraj Gaikwad, who is nursing an elbow injury, is unlikely play their next IPL home match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, setting the stage for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return at the helm of the five-time champions.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussy has hinted that the keeper-batter might take over captaincy if Gaikwad does not recover in time.

Gaikwad suffered the injury on his right forearm after being struck by a ball while batting in the last game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Sunday. He stepped out to hit Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande but missed the ball, sustaining an injury on his unprotected right elbow.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today,” Hussey said during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in.”

His mention of ‘young wicketkeeper’ has ignited speculation about Dhoni’s potential return to lead the side against DC in front of the home crowd. The 22-year-old Vansh Bedi is the only other keeper-batter in the side and he is yet to make his IPL debut.



Dhoni has led CSK in 226 matches and guided them to five IPL and two Champions League titles.

The 43-year-old Dhoni last captained CSK on March 21, 2024, when he handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2024 season.